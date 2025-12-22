Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School, Pune to Host 6th Convocation Ceremony on December 27

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School, Pune will organise its 6th Convocation Ceremony on December 27, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the DPU Auditorium, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri, Pune. The ceremony marks a significant academic milestone, formally concluding the PGDM journey of the Class of 2023-25.

This is to honour student's academic achievements, individual growth, and preparedness for a professional career, while reaffirming the Institute's dedication to academic excellence and ethical behaviour along with developing future business leaders who are responsible.

The ceremony will have as its Guest of Honour Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor of Bennett University. Dr. Singh has a long history of excellence as an academic and as a builder of institutions, and he will talk to the graduating class about leadership and innovation, and how the expectations of management professionals are changing. The Chief Guest for the graduation ceremony will be Mr. Ashish Vidyarthi, an award-winning actor and highly regarded public speaker, whose participation will provide inspiration and cultural richness to this special event.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Somnath P. Patil, Secretary, Dr. D. Y. Patil Unitech Society, said, "Convocation is not just the end of an academic journey, but the beginning of a lifelong responsibility to apply knowledge with integrity and purpose. Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School strives to develop leaders who are socially responsible as well as being skilled and knowledgeable in their areas of work. We are confident other students will make significant contributions to Industry and Society."

Dr D. Y. Patil B-School, Pune, is ranked 6th among the Top 20 B-Schools in the West Zone of India, according to the Times B-School Ranking. The institution has also been ranked 8th in the "Emerging B-Schools" category by The Week, reaffirming its commitment to quality-driven management education.

About Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School:

Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School by Dr. D. Y. Patil Unitech Society, based in Pune, Maharashtra, the school integrates conceptual learning with practical application, enabling students to understand core business functions such as marketing, finance, human resource management, business analytics, and strategic management. Guided by the values of knowledge and purpose, the school aims to nurture globally competent, socially responsible graduates. For more information, please visit: https://dypbs.edu.in/

