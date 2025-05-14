Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Technology Successfully Hosts International Conference on Sustainable Industry 4.0

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Technology, Pimpri, Pune, made headlines as it successfully hosted the International Conference on Sustainable Industry 4.0: Innovations for a Greener Future (ICSI 2025) on April 11th and 12th, 2025. The event, organized by the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Department of Automation and Robotics, drew participants from across India and around the world, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of sustainable industrial practices.

The two-day conference saw enthusiastic participation from renowned academicians, industry leaders, researchers, and students. Keynote speakers included distinguished experts like Dr. Silvio de Barros, who is Research Director at CESI LINEACT, Dr. T Ram Prabhu, who is Joint Director for DRDO, and Dr. Meghanshu Vashista, an Associate Professor at IIT Bhubaneshwar. They shared their insights on the role of Industry 4.0 technologies in creating a greener future in smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and sustainable engineering.

Sessions covered a wide range of topics, from automation and robotics to advanced manufacturing processes and eco-friendly innovations. The conference provided a vibrant platform for interdisciplinary discussions, collaborative workshops, and the exchange of groundbreaking research.

A major highlight of ICSI 2025 was the presentation of research papers and case studies that demonstrated real-world applications of Industry 4.0 for sustainability. Participants engaged in lively panel discussions and networking sessions, fostering new collaborations between academia and industry.

The event also encouraged the participation of young researchers and university faculty, offering them invaluable opportunities for professional growth and international exposure. Many attendees praised the conference for its well-organized sessions and the quality of academic discourse, thanks to the international reviewers and session chairs like Jagruti Dhande, Industrial Engineer Expert and Founder GreenUrth, Jishnu Patil, an innovator and Mechanical Design Engineer at Global CNC Industries, Ltd. and Himanshu Dhande, Battery Modeling and Simulation Engineer, magniX.

All accepted papers from the conference are being published by Routledge and CRC Press (Taylor and Francis Group) and indexed in Scopus, ensuring that the innovative ideas and solutions presented at ICSI 2025 reach a global audience. Organizers expressed confidence that the conference will have a lasting impact on the development of sustainable industrial practices and inspire future research.

Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Technology's successful organization of ICSI 2025 underscores its commitment to promoting sustainability and technological advancement. The conference concluded with a call to action for continued collaboration and innovation in the pursuit of a greener, more resilient industrial future.

