Dr. Dinesh Shahra Introduces New Composition "Oneness" dedicated to his Holiness the Dalai Lama

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: Dr. Dinesh Shahra proudly announces the launch of a special song titled "Oneness." This song, sung by Dr. Dinesh Shahra and talented musicians who are given a platform by Dr Shahra's various welfare-oriented ventures, is dedicated to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, embodying the essence of unity, peace, and harmony.

The song "Oneness" holds a profound message of global unity and understanding, resonating with the core principles of various welfare initiatives by Dr. Shahra. It celebrates the diversity of cultures while emphasising the universal values that bind humanity together.

Dr. Dinesh Shahra, renowned industrialist and visionary behind India's yellow revolution, recently had a profound meeting with His Holiness the Dalai Lama during his visit to Dharamshala on April 12th at McLeod Ganj, Namgyal Monastery. This meeting further inspired the creation of the song "Oneness," reflecting the essence of their shared vision for a harmonious world.

Dr. Shahra expressed his joy in presenting this musical tribute to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. He stated, "The essence of oneness is beautifully captured in this song, reflecting the ethos of our platform. We are honored to dedicate this song to His Holiness, whose teachings inspire millions worldwide."

The song "Oneness" is a collaborative effort of talented musicians and artists associated with Sanatan Sangeet Bharat, a Dr. Dinesh Shahra Initiative, showcasing the platform's commitment to promoting cultural exchange and artistic excellence.

Dr. Dinesh Shahra mentioned he will continue his mission to nurture talent across the nation, offering opportunities for aspiring artists to showcase their skills and creativity.

For more information and to listen to "Oneness," visit - https://youtu.be/WiGKrKRWVsw?si=ZTF660gLMWBhfrnT

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor