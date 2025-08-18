Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre Becomes First Indian Hospital to Win IBCLC Hospital-Based Care Award for Second Consecutive Tenure

NewsVoir

Pimpri / Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, has achieved a landmark milestone by being honoured with the IBCLC Care Award 2025-2027 by the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners® (IBLCE®) and the International Lactation Consultant Association® (ILCA®), USA. The hospital is now the first and only hospital in India to receive this award for two consecutive terms, recognizing its continued commitment to delivering exemplary lactation and breastfeeding support services.

This international recognition is awarded to hospitals and community-based organizations that have International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs®) on staff and demonstrate excellence in promoting, protecting, and supporting breastfeeding and lactation care. Total seven IBCLC qualified lactation consultants are available in Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre.

The award highlights the dedicated work at the Yashoda Advanced Human Milk Bank, a facility that plays a pivotal role in supporting premature and vulnerable infants with safe donor milk and professional lactation care in the Initiative and leadership of Dr. Shailaja Mane, HOD and Professor of Paediatric Department . The Yashoda Advanced Human Milk Bank at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune was established to address India's high neonatal mortality rates, particularly among preterm and low birth weight infants who are often unable to receive breast milk from their mothers due to the various researches. With a clear mission to improve neonatal health outcomes, the Yashoda Advanced Human Milk Bank provides safe, pasteurized donor human milk to critically ill neonates across the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune regions along with Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli and Nashik region.

Since its inception in September 2013, the Yashoda Advanced Human Milk Bank has collected over 54 lakh ml of donor milk from nearly 20,133 mothers, benefiting more than 28,979 babies. This life-saving intervention has contributed to a 24% reduction in sepsis rates, a 20% decline in hyperbilirubinemia, and a significant drop in neonatal mortality to 2.690. In 2024 alone, the Yashoda Advanced Human Milk Bank distributed over 5.6 lakh ml of donor milk to more than 20,133 infants.

The facility strictly follows international and national standards for donor screening, pasteurization, and microbiological testing. It is equipped with hospital-grade electric breast pumps, automated pasteurizers, milk analyzers, deep freezers, and sonicators to ensure the nutritional integrity and safety of each batch.

The award was made possible by the collective efforts of departments across the hospital, including Paediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, and the Human Milk Bank.

The IBCLC Care Award was conferred upon Dr. Rekha Arcot, Dean, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune and Dr. Shailaja Mane along with the Team of Dr. Mangesh UNICHEF as part of the Adolescon Conference. The dual milestone highlighted the institution's ongoing commitment to advancing both neonatal and adolescent health through excellence in clinical care and medical education.

Dr. Bhagyashree Patil, Pro-Chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune, expressed her pride, "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that every newborn has access to optimal nutrition and care. At the Yashoda Advanced Human Milk Bank, we strive to empower mothers and support the well-being of future generations. I am deeply grateful to the team whose consistent efforts have made this achievement possible."

Dr. Yashraj Patil, Trustee & Treasurer, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune, added, "Being recognized on a global platform is both an honour and a responsibility. This award is a reflection of the institution's vision to provide integrated, compassionate healthcare. The Yashoda Milk Bank stands as a testament to what can be achieved through collaborative leadership and unwavering dedication to infant care."

Dr. Rekha Arcot, Dean, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, remarked, "The IBCLC Care Award is an acknowledgment of our team's unwavering efforts to uphold the highest standards in maternal and child health. It affirms our mission to remain at the forefront of clinical care and education."

Dr. Shailaja Mane, Head of the Department of Paediatrics, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, said, "Every day, our team works toward one goal, ensuring that mothers and babies receive the best possible care. This award recognizes our deep commitment to lactation management, neonatal health, and the holistic support we provide at the Yashoda Advanced Human Milk Bank."

Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Center, Pimpri, Pune follows international benchmarks that are performance-driven as well as patient-centric, strongly backed by evidence-based medical expertise. We are NABH and NABL accredited and have been certified as a Green Hospital by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI). Additionally, we hold the 11th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The university has been awarded A++ status by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is an ISO 2015 certified organization (ISO 9001: 2015).

For more information visit medical.dpu.edu.in.

