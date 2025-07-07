Dr. Elie Organics & Thinksharp Foundation Launch Lonikand Biodiversity Park

SMPL

Lonikand, Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: In a powerful step toward environmental restoration and social good, Dr. Elie Organics, an ethical clean-beauty brand committed to sustainability, partnered with Thinksharp Foundation to create the Lonikand Biodiversity Park by planting over 1,000 trees in the village of Lonikand, Pune.

The event served not only as a green initiative but also as a deeply emotional tributededicated to the children lost in wars across the world and those who tragically passed away in the recent Ahmedabad plane crash. The initiative emphasized the need for healing through nature, community engagement, and environmental compassion.

Gracing the occasion was Jackie Shroff, a veteran Bollywood actor and nature conservationist, who has long been a vocal advocate for environmental protection. His presence and heartfelt participation uplifted the spirit of the plantation event.

A Tribute That Lives and Breathes

The tree plantation drive stood as a tribute not just to the environment, but to the fragility of life and the need for peace in turbulent times. It was an act of remembrance and responsibility.

"This Biodiversity Park is more than just a plantation driveit is a prayer rooted in soil. Every tree we plant today is a silent tribute to the children who lost their lives in wars across the world, and most recently, in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. Through these trees, we hope to grow something that cannot be destroyedlove, peace, and humanity. Let this space remind us that healing begins when we care for both people and the planet." Dr. Elie, Founder & Director, Dr. Elie Organics

The event saw enthusiastic participation from local villagers, school children, environmentalists, volunteers, and team members from both Dr. Elie Organics and Thinksharp Foundation. Each sapling planted carried with it a messagea promise to nurture life, honor memory, and build a greener future.

About the Initiative

- Location: Lonikand Village, Pune

- Trees Planted: 1,000+ (More in future phases)

- Initiated By: Dr. Elie Organics

- In Collaboration With: Thinksharp Foundation

- Chief Guest: Jackie Shroff

- Objective: Promote Love, Peace & Humanity through environmental action

- Vision: Create biodiversity parks and plant 6 million trees by 2030 under the brand's "We All Are Connected" campaign

The Lonikand Biodiversity Park will grow into a living ecosystema sanctuary for native flora, birds, and small wildlife. It will also serve as a learning and healing space for future generations, schools, and communities.

Jackie Shroff Speaks from the Heart

Speaking at the event, Jackie Shroff shared, "Trees give and give without asking. They protect us, feed us, shelter usand never complain. We need to plant not just saplings, but compassion and responsibility too. I'm happy to support this beautiful initiative that blends nature with humanity."

Known for practicing what he preaches, Jackie Shroff regularly plants trees in urban and rural spaces and advocates for conscious living, plastic-free habits, and organic farming.

About Dr. Elie Organics

Dr. Elie Organics is a clean-beauty brand "Curated from Persia" and made in India with love and purpose. Founded by Dr. Elie, the brand blends Ayurvedic ingredients with modern skin science to create safe, effective, and conscious skincare, haircare, and bodycare products.

Each product is:

- Cruelty-free

- Vegan

- Paraben-free

- PETA-approved

- Crafted with certified organic ingredients

Its offerings range from facial kits, natural moisturizers, and herbal hair masks, to organic shaving gels, body oils, and fragrance-rich hair and body mistsdesigned for both individual use and salon/clinic professionals.

But what truly sets Dr. Elie Organics apart is its purpose-driven approach. Beyond beauty, the brand is committed to environmental restoration, community development, and sustainable self-care.

Website: www.drelieorganics.in

Instagram: @drelieorganics

Read more about the 2030 Green Mission: https://drelieorganics.in/home-3/

About Thinksharp Foundation

Thinksharp Foundation is a grassroots NGO dedicated to bridging the rural-urban education divide. Their flagship "Study Mall" initiative sets up libraries, digital classrooms, and interactive learning spaces across Maharashtra. In collaboration with Dr. Elie Organics, they've extended their mission to include green literacy, eco-awareness, and tree plantation programs in villages.

Community & Future Impact

This event at Lonikand marks just the first milestone. With plans to conduct similar plantations in other regions, Dr. Elie Organics and Thinksharp Foundation aim to create eco-hubs that educate, heal, and empower communities through nature-led transformation.

The event closed with a symbolic pledge where all participants promised to "grow peace, plant life, and protect the Earth."

