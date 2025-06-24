Dr. Jyotsna Suri Leading India’s Tourism Renaissance on the Global Stage

New Delhi [India], June 24: Dr. Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson and Managing Director of The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, offers her expert perspective on the evolving trends shaping India's travel and hospitality landscape.

As international tourist arrivals continue to fall short of expectations, Dr. Suri calls for a bold new approach to how India presents itself on the world stage, emphasizing the need for innovative marketing, infrastructure improvements, and the creation of new destinations to truly unlock the country's tourism potential.

While India's domestic tourism scene is bustling, international tourism hasn't quite bounced back as strongly as many had hoped. Even as the world's overall tourism numbers recover, India is still seeing fewer foreign visitors compared to the pre-pandemic era. In 2023, for example, only about 9.5 million foreign tourists arrived in India—a figure that remains over 10% below the nearly 11 million recorded in 2019, according to Skift. The trend hasn't improved much by mid-2024, with just 4.8 million foreign arrivals in the first six months.

When Dr. Jyotsna Suri speaks about the future of India's tourism sector, one thing stands out above all: the urgent need to put India on the global map through bold and consistent marketing.

She points out that, despite the country's incredible diversity and rich experiences, India simply isn't being marketed as aggressively as it should be. “Right now, we are not being marketed at all,” she says, stressing that a well-funded, ministry-led campaign could quickly change the narrative and attract a wider range of international visitors.

While progress on infrastructure upgrades is encouraging, Dr. Suri admits it will take time before India's facilities truly match world-class standards; still, she is heartened by the direction things are moving and the ongoing investments being made.

She also highlights the importance of developing new destinations, not just for drawing in foreign tourists but for giving domestic travellers fresh places to explore. Many existing spots remain underutilised, and new attractions could help spread out the crowds and ease pressure on popular sites.

When it comes to competing with neighbours like Thailand and Indonesia, Dr. Jyotsna Suri acknowledges that India might be a bit pricier in some areas, especially with GST factored in, but she firmly believes the country delivers outstanding value for money—something that discerning travellers appreciate. A shift is happening, where the focus is moving from attracting backpackers to courting higher-spending, quality tourists who are looking for unique and enriching experiences.

The Indian government has launched several key initiatives to attract more international tourists, focusing on developing 50 major destinations to enhance infrastructure and provide a better visitor experience. Visa reforms, including streamlined e-visa processes and fee waivers for select travellers, are making it easier for tourists to visit India.

Additionally, programs promoting spiritual, heritage, and medical tourism highlight the country's unique cultural and wellness offerings. Efforts to improve regional connectivity through schemes like UDAN are opening up access to lesser-known destinations, making India more accessible overall.

Dr. Jyotsna Suri praised the combined efforts of the central and state governments, including leadership from the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Chief Ministers, for their commitment to revitalising tourism. “It will happen soon. It'll take time, but it will happen,” she said, expressing optimism about the future and India's potential to emerge as a top global destination.

With the right strategies and sustained effort, India can not only compete with its neighbours but also emerge as a leading global destination for all types of travellers.

