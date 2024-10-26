Dr. Kamal Joshi CEO of Zeelco Farms Receives Honorary Doctorate From Peace Award Council

New Delhi [India], October 26: In a landmark achievement, Dr. Kamal Joshi, the CEO and Founder of Zeelco Farms, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the Iconic Peace Award Council. This recognition highlights his 17 years of exemplary contributions to the protected cultivation, greenhouse, and polyhouse farming industry. Dr. Joshi’s innovative work and dedication to sustainable agriculture have transformed the sector, establishing him as a respected leader in modern farming techniques.

The accolade celebrates Dr. Joshi’s outstanding performance in the field of protected cultivation, where he has guided over 1,000 young entrepreneurs in polyhouse farming through comprehensive training and mentorship. His efforts have revolutionized agricultural practices, especially in regions where greenhouse farming is still emerging.

Dr. Kamal Joshi has received accolades from numerous prominent Indian leaders and public figures for his contributions to agriculture. These include Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Shimati Anandi Ben Patel, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Shankar Sinh Vaghela, and current Jamnagar MLA Rivaba Jadeja. He has also garnered appreciation from notable personalities in business and entertainment, including BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover and Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Bhagyashree, and Esha Deol.

Under Dr. Joshi’s leadership, Zeelco Farms has become a beacon for young farmers, offering sustainable solutions and a future-proof approach to agriculture. His work has empowered countless individuals, and his guidance in polyhouse farming continues to inspire the next generation of farmers in India.

The honorary doctorate conferred by the Iconic Peace Award Council adds to Dr. Joshi’s long list of accolades and reaffirms his standing as a trailblazer in Indian agriculture.

About Dr. Kamal Joshi

Dr. Kamal Joshi is the founder of Zeelco Farms, a leading name in protected cultivation and polyhouse farming in India. With over 17 years of experience, he has trained and mentored thousands of farmers and young entrepreneurs, guiding them toward successful farming ventures. His remarkable contributions to the agricultural sector have been recognized with numerous awards, including:

Honorary Doctorate for Protected Cultivation (2024-2025)

Agri Expert Award by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for contributions to protected cultivation.

Visionary Trendsetters Award from Suniel Shetty.

Ahmedabad Business Excellence Award from Bhagyashree.

Visionary Leaders of Bharat 2024 Award presented by Ashneer Grover.

Recognized for export success in agriculture and horticulture.

Received appreciation from the Indian Commissionerate, Government of Gujarat, and Ahmedabad Management Association for participation in training focused on globalizing the Indian agriculture sector, products, and techniques.

Recognized and awarded by the Farmer Association Committee.

Honored with the Pride Awards 2024-25 in the category of Agri Expert & Best Greenhouse Manufacturer.

Dr. Joshi’s ongoing commitment to advancing agriculture through innovative practices continues to shape the future of farming in India. For more information please visit http://www.zeelcofarms.com/

