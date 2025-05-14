Dr. Lakshya Mittal Receives Dr. B.C. Roy Memorial Award from Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya at UDFCON 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: In a landmark moment for India's medical fraternity, Dr. Lakshya Mittal, National President of the United Doctors Front (UDF), was honored with the Dr. B.C. Roy Memorial Award at the UDFCON 2025 national conference, held at the Constitution Club of India. The award was presented by Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, in recognition of Dr. Mittal's exceptional leadership and advocacy for healthcare reforms in India.

Dr. Mandaviya, in his address, lauded Dr. Mittal as one of his "favourite youth doctors" and commended his efforts in driving key initiatives such as the Central Residency Scheme, NEET reform and transparency, mental health support for medical students, and national health campaigns like Tobacco-Free and Obesity-Free Bharat under the Fit India Movement.

The event was supported by TAB India, a leading educational and medical career guidance platform. Its founder, Anubhav Garg, a renowned NEET counseling expert, played a pivotal role in organizing UDFCON 2025 and personally felicitated several key dignitaries who were also honored at the event.

In addition to Dr. Mittal, the Dr. B.C. Roy Memorial Award was also presented to several other eminent personalities in the medical field:

Dr. B. Srinivas, Deputy Director General (Medical Education), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Secretary, National Medical Commission (NMC), for his leadership in medical education policy and governance

Dr. Nimesh G. Desai, renowned psychiatrist and former Director of IHBAS, for his contributions to mental health care and public health awareness

Dr. Charu Mathur, Senior Advocate and Legal Counsel to multiple medical bodies, for her work in legal reform and advocacy within the healthcare sector

All were felicitated by Anubhav Garg, underscoring the collaborative spirit of the event which brought together policymakers, legal experts, educators, and frontline medical professionals.

*UDFCON 2025* served as a powerful platform to highlight pressing challenges and progressive solutions in India's healthcare landscape & continues to symbolize excellence, leadership, and commitment to public service in the medical domain.

The conference reaffirmed the vital role of unified medical leadership and inter-sectoral collaboration in shaping a healthier and more equitable future for the nation.

