Dr. Nikesh Jain Madhani and Dr. Ramkumar Pal Present G I N A – GOLD ICON NATIONAL AWARDS: A Night of Glitz and Glamour in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: The city of Mumbai is gearing up for a night of glitz and glamour as the prestigious G I N A – GOLD ICON NATIONAL AWARDS are scheduled to take place on July 18th at 5:00 PM at the Veda Kunba Theatre, CINTAA Tower, near Kokilaben Hospital, Andheri West, Mumbai.

This grand event, organized by Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani and Dr. Ramkumar Pal, promises to be a star-studded affair with luminaries from the worlds of entertainment, business, and politics in attendance. Notable celebrities such as Actor Vindu Dara Singh, Actor Shahbaz Khan, Veteran Actress Upasna Singh, Actress Ritu Shivpuri (of “Aankhen” fame), Producer Vinod Bachchan (renowned for “Tanu Weds Manu”), along with many more from Bollywood and the corporate world, will grace the occasion with their presence.

Distinguished guests of honor, including Anand Dubey (National Spokesperson, Shivsena UBT), Actor Neeraj Bhardwaj, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani (CMD, Bright Outdoor Media Limited), Dr. Sanjay Lakhe Patil (Founder and President, Karmaveer Pratishthan NGO, Ex Member, State Disaster Management Authority Maharashtra), Kalpesh Shantilal Shah (South Mumbai District General Secretary, Rashtrawadi Congress Party), Sudhakar Shankar Kamble (Senior Jailer, Nashik Central Prison), Dr. Raghuveer Singh Deora (Best Intensivist Emergency, MD, Cordis Criticare Hospital, Mira Road), Model Actress Seema Meena, Manoj Solanki (CMD, Radhekrishna Enterprise, Best Business Tycoon 2024), Sanna Suri (Internet Personality & Insta Fame), Dr. Prakash Tata (Ayurvedic Specialist), Youtuber and Actor Gufran Ansari (GUFFUTHERIDER), and a galaxy of other luminaries, are set to grace this epoch-making event with their presence.

Presented by:

Madhani Finance & Entertainment

Pushpa Gruh Udhog

Pushpam Papad

Ramkumar Pal 64 Foundation

Saakshat Entertainment

Sponsored by:

Kothari Group of Companies – Ganpat Kothari

Chhaya Gold – Founder Chetan Jain

S.M. Gems Jewellery – Founders Mahavir & Pradeep Mehta

Ratna Gold – Founder Amit Jain

Black Pearl – Founder Mitesh Upaday

Kalyani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd – Founder Dr. Sanjay Lakhee Patil

Nisha Jain Entertainment – Uttam Bhansali

Supported by:

Bright Outdoor Media Pvt Ltd – Dr. Yogesh Lakhani

Raj Films – Pooja Tiwari

Sunil Chaubey

Mumbai Raftar News – Shailesh Patel

RK Group Company – Founder Dr. Rajmohan Kale

Rich Media Entertainment – Laxmi Madhari

Samrudhi Shreyash Foundation

Nekzad Entertainment – Neville Kavarana

Gaurang Production – Pramod Singh

The event promises not only awards and recognition but also a gathering of eminent personalities from various fields including celebrities, businessmen, politicians, actors, actresses, producers, directors, models, and more. Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani and Dr. Ramkumar Pal, organizers of the event, expressed their excitement and anticipation for what promises to be an unforgettable evening celebrating excellence and achievement in the industry.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register promptly to secure their seats for what is sure to be one of the most talked-about events in Mumbai this year.

About G I N A – GOLD ICON NATIONAL AWARDS:

The G I N A – GOLD ICON NATIONAL AWARDS recognize outstanding contributions and achievements across various sectors including entertainment, business, and social impact, celebrating excellence and inspiring future generations.

