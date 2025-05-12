Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani launches "Win the Battle of Your Mind in the Age of Social Media" by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 12: The event was conducted at Crossword's new Juhu flagship store.In an age where scrolling has become second nature, a powerful new book titled Win The Battle of Your Mind: Scroll Less, Read More by acclaimed author and Asia's first Reading Coach Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta was launched to a full house @ Crossword Krishna Curve at the hands of eminent educationist and businessman, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.

"Addressing the book launch, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani opined, 'In an age where endless scrolling dominates our attention, 'Win the Battle of Your Mind: Scroll Less, Read More, serves as an awakening. This book inspires a balanced approach to integrate mindfulness with the digital age, encouraging us to engage with content in ways that enrich our minds and nurture our personal growth. It is a crucial reminder of the power of our brain and how we must not let it be affected by a lack of reading.' He emphasized the importance of developing the reading habit, reminding us of the revolutionary power of reading throughout history.

Also present was Prof. Daivata Chavan Patil, an educator and researcher. Sharing the opening remarks, Prof. Daivata said," I enjoyed reading the book immensely. As an educator, I have always encouraged my students to put in the deep work required to achieve breakthrough clarity, motivation and inspiration by reading a vast variety of books."

Author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta explained her motivation for writing the book as follows. " As a reading coach, I guide and encourage people to read more. Reading is a life-changing habit that supports both personal and professional growth. It improves focus, communication, creativity, empathy and mental well- being. This book captures my research into bite sized, simple chapters and is a guidebook for behavioral transformation, because Padhega India Toh Badhega India."

Nidhi Gupta of Crossword Bookstores added, "'Win the Battle of Your Mind: Scroll Less, Read More, is a timely reminder of the power of focused reading in a distracted world. A must-read for anyone looking to sharpen their mind and reclaim their attention."

The event was moderated by media veteran Shobha Pillai Coutinho and concluded with an engaging Q&A session with the audience. Dr Bhagwan Balani, Principal at Bombay Teachers' Training College delivered the closing remarks, highlighting the need to train teachers, in order to empower students to upgrade themselves using the reading habit.

Eminent guests present included businessman Dheeraj Gupta, Principal of Bombay Teacher Training College Dr Bhagwan Balani, educator Anju Kishinchandani, students from Vatsalya Foundation and book lovers.

