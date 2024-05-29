Dr. Omkaar Hari Maali Hosts India's Largest Import-Export Training Event in Pune

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Dr. Omkaar Hari Maali, a renowned expert in the import-export industry, recently concluded the highly successful "Train the Eximpreneurs" event, held at Tip Top International, Pune, from May 24 to May 26. The event focused on empowering budding entrepreneurs with critical skills and insights necessary for excelling in the export-import business.

Dr. Omkaar Hari Maali led the participants through an array of intensive training sessions, sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience. The event delved into key components of the export-import industry, offering attendees actionable tools and strategies.

Key Sessions Included:

Day 1:

- Export-Import Basics: Introduction to the core principles of the export-import business.

- Selecting Products for Export: Techniques for identifying suitable products for international markets.

- Export Packaging: Importance and methods of export packaging.

- Business Registration Process: Steps for registering a business for export-import activities.

Day 2:

- International Payments: Detailed understanding of payment terms and methods in global trade.

- Incoterms Explained: In-depth coverage of international commercial terms.

- Essential Documentation: Necessary documents for export-import operations.

- Logistics and Customs: The role of freight forwarders and custom house agents in the logistics chain.

Day 3:

- Finding Buyers and Suppliers: Strategies for locating international buyers and suppliers.

- Digital Marketing for Export: Techniques for marketing products online to international audiences.

- Effective Communication: Developing communication skills and formats for global business.

- Selling Internationally: Key skills for selling products in the international market.

Participants chose between TTE Standard and TTE VIP packages, each providing three days of thorough training, exclusive benefits, and ongoing resources. At the end of the event, participants received a certificate of completion.

Dr. Omkaar Hari Maali expressed his gratitude to the participants and stressed the significance of such training programs in fostering the growth of Marathi entrepreneurs. He remarked, "Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's motto 'To Feed All,' my mission is to support your hard work by helping you establish your business." His organization, Udyami Maharashtra, has trained over eighteen thousand Marathi youth in the past two years, demonstrating his dedication to empowering the Marathi community.

The event also offered valuable networking opportunities, enabling participants to connect with industry experts and peers, further enhancing their learning experience.

About Dr. Omkaar Hari Maali

Dr. Omkaar Hari Maali is a dynamic leader committed to the empowerment of Marathi entrepreneurs on a global scale. He is the founder of the "Udyami Maharashtra" initiative, which has trained over ten thousand Marathi youth in the import-export industry. Dr. Maali holds an MBA from IHMES International Business School in London and a doctorate in International Business. His relentless efforts continue to inspire and elevate the Marathi community, promoting self-reliance and economic growth.

