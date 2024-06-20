Dr. Padmakar Nandekar, President of Universal Foundation, Receives Honorary Doctorate in Media And Finance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], 20 June: Dr. Padmakar Nandekar has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate (PhD) in Media & Finance by the Honorary Doctorate Award Council. This prestigious recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions to media, finance, and the broader business landscape.

“It is an honor to be recognized for my contributions to media and finance. I am grateful for the opportunities to make a positive impact in various fields and will continue to strive for excellence in all my endeavors.” – Dr. Padmakar Nandekar

Last year, he received the Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar from the honorable governor, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Earlier this year, Dr. Nandekar was the recipient of the Iconic JIO Bollywood Life & Wealth Coach Award, presented by Bollywood star Isha Koppikar. This award celebrated his outstanding influence on life coaching and wealth management within the Bollywood industry.

In addition, Dr. Padmakar Nandekar had the privilege to engage with contestants of the Miss World pageant from various nations during its 71st edition held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. This marked a notable return to India after a hiatus of 28 years. The event concluded with Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic being crowned Miss World 2024, succeeding Karolina Bielawska from Poland, the reigning Miss World 2021. The pageant garnered considerable global attention, attracting participants representing 115 countries and featuring appearances by top Bollywood celebrities, adding a distinctive touch to the glamorous event.

Dr. Nandekar, leading Universal Communications Ltd, heads a distinguished Advertising Agency excelling in television channel rights, blockbuster movie promotions, and event and film sponsorships. Over decades, he launched and managed notable TV channels like DD Metro and Zee Cinema, plus various regional ones across India. Beginning as a Dairy Supervisor, his journey evolved through degrees in Dairy Technology and Marketing & Production, governmental roles, and entrepreneurship. Beyond business, he’s a polymath delving into spiritual practices like Vipassana and Isha Yoga, engaging in holistic forums. His philanthropy shines through Rotary International affiliations, earning prestigious accolades like the “Presidential Citation with Distinction” and “Rotary Foundation District Service Award.”

He was the Secretary General of the Cuffe Parade Resident Association (CPRA) and was in charge of building the beautiful Bay View Marina Garden (BVM) on a 2.7-lakh-square-foot area. He also helped keep the CPRA Greens Garden in Cuffe Parade in good shape. Also, the Rotary Club of Bombay Queen City made the first rose garden in Cuffe Parade with his help. Dr. Nandekar has planted 16,000 trees, including 100 mango trees and 300 coconut trees in Coconut Bay. This shows how committed he is to protecting the environment and keeping it healthy.

