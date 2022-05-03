Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj felicitated as Most Renowned Weight Loss and laser Expert of India by celebrated actor Lara Dutta

WBR Corp recently organised one of the biggest International Icons 2022 awards held on April 29 at Radisson Blu, Dwarka. The event witnessed some of the remarkable leaders and changemakers of the developing nation. A renowned fitness and medical practitioner, Dr Pratayaksha was felicitated with 'Most Renowned Weight Loss and Laser Expert of India' by Celebrated actor and Miss universe, Lara Dutta who was also the Chief Guest of the event.

Dr Pratayksha has introduced new slimming extracts for obese people struggling with weight loss with a safe and non-surgical weight-loss treatment. He and his foundation Shree Skin Care and Slimming Centre have the blueprint that helps in achieving a speedy and competent weight reduction and fitness goals. They customize their product for their patients in a unique way considering every aspect delicately for instance their medical health conditions, age factor, human habitat, their choices regarding flavours furthermore analysing their BMI (Body Mass Index) for better reductions. They keenly accompany their patient to reach their weight loss goals with their tailor-made packages through which the patient would not get habitual to it and moreover get continual weight loss reductions.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr Pratayaksha says, "I am extremely delighted and elated to receive this award from none other than Lara Dutta. The journey of building from scratch to making it all possible with all hard work and dedication is worth celebrating and today I feel extremely proud to help those who are struggling with life-threatening diseases and challenges. We are committed to bring a positive change and will continuously evolve ourselves to help more and more in achieving what they always dreamt of."

Shree Skincare and Slimming Centre provides full assurance to patients to give finest results and help them achieve their fitness goals. Dr Pratayksha's is committed to providing an exceptional quality of obesity management and medical care with an efficient, knowledgeable, and caring staff in a pleasant and relaxing environment. Shree Slimming team believes that Obesity Medicine Specialists have a moral obligation to their patients and society as a whole to analyse their results and to contribute to improvements in treatment. Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj was also awarded with 'world's fastest weight loss expert' by London's World Book of Record, 2022.

He is recognized as the best expert for his research and achievements. He had published a scientific book on the treatment of obesity and the use of anti-obesity products. He has also attended numerous conferences across the globe on anti-obesity. He is a recognized Research Member of many organizations including the Indian Obesity Network, Canadian Obesity Network, Indian Laser Association, and World's Obesity Organization. His expertise in caring for patients with weight issues are well known in India and abroad and he has also been two-times gold medalist for this. He had been the recipient of several honors and accolades.

