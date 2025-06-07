Dr. Ravi Gupta Expands Ayurvedic Cancer Consultation Services to Gujarat

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: In response to rising demand for integrative cancer care, Dr. Ravi Gupta, one of India's leading Ayurvedic oncology consultants, has expanded his specialised consultation services to Gujarat. Patients in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and surrounding regions will now have access to personalised, Ayurveda-based cancer supportdelivered both in-person and onlinethrough his centre CancerInAyurveda.com.

Operating successfully across Maharashtra for over 15 years, Dr. Gupta and his team have worked with over 10,000 patients, providing support during and after cancer treatments through customised Ayurvedic approaches focused on recovery, immunity, and quality of life.

"We see patients not as a diagnosis, but as individuals navigating a deeply personal health journey. Ayurveda gives us the tools to support their healingphysically, mentally, and emotionally," said Dr. Ravi Gupta a renowned Ayurveda Cancer Consultant with over 13 years of experience in integrative oncology.

His expansion to Gujarat reflects a growing movement among Indian families toward integrative care models, where ancient healing systems like Ayurveda complement conventional medicine. The centre's approach is rooted in time-tested principles, offering patients relief from treatment side effects, emotional distress, and long-term recovery challenges.

Services Now Available in Gujarat:

- Online and in-person consultations in major cities

- Individualised Ayurvedic diet, lifestyle, and herbal protocols

- Natural management of fatigue, nausea, sleep disturbances, and anxiety

- Holistic care plans for survivors, late-stage patients, and caregivers

Dr. Gupta operates through CancerInAyurveda.com, a dedicated platform and Ayurvedic care centre for cancer patients seeking complementary healing. The centre emphasises safe integration with ongoing medical treatments and works closely with patients undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, or immunotherapy.

Gujarat patients can now schedule appointments directly through the website, with introductory consultation slots open throughout June 2025.

About Dr. Ravi Gupta

Dr. Ravi Gupta is an Ayurvedic cancer consultant and founder of CancerInAyurveda.com, an integrative centre offering supportive cancer care grounded in Ayurvedic science. With over 15 years of experience, he is widely recognised for bridging traditional healing with the realities of modern oncology. His holistic methodology supports not just physical recovery, but emotional resilience and lifestyle transformation.

About Cancer In Ayurveda

Cancer In Ayurveda ( https://cancerinayurveda.com) is a dedicated Ayurvedic healthcare centre focused exclusively on cancer support and integrative healing. Founded by Dr. Ravi Gupta, the centre combines classical Ayurvedic principles with patient-specific cancer management strategies. It offers one-on-one consultations, customised treatment protocols, long-term care planning, and emotional counselling.

The centre operates both digitally and through physical clinics, enabling patients across India to receive expert guidance regardless of location. Cancer In Ayurveda emphasises safe integration with allopathic care, working alongside oncologists and hospitals to improve quality of life and patient outcomes.

Doctor profile: https://cancerinayurveda.com/overview/our-doctors/

Centre website: https://cancerinayurveda.com

