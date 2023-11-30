Dr. Sadiya Unveils The 5C Approach in Lifestyle Prescriptions for Diabetes and Prediabetes

New Delhi (India), November 30: Lifestyle Prescription for Diabetes and Prediabetes offers a remarkable approach to managing diabetes with a clear plan for preventing, controlling as well as curing the disease with lifestyle adjustments. Dr. Sadiya puts forward the “5C lifestyle program,” a comprehensive framework combining clinical expertise and scientific evidence. The programme focuses on five key elements that work together to control diabetes over the long term successfully.

The first C addresses a person’s belief system and relationship with food in order to focus on conditioning for change. The second C is about selecting, preparing, and consuming actual food. By adjusting your food portions and proportions to optimise your blood glucose, the third C assists you in creating your own customised meal plan. To properly control diabetes and its consequences, the fourth C advises you to rely on active movement, sound sleep, and relaxation approaches. The fifth C is all about making use of technology, such as mobile applications and blood glucose monitoring devices, to simplify people’s lives.

Bringing more than eighteen years of experience to this guide is Dr. Amena Sadiya, Ph.D., DipIBLM, GCSRT (Harvard). Her professional commitment as a licensed nutritionist and international board-certified lifestyle medicine specialist has been to enable people to take charge of their health by making educated decisions about their diet and way of life.

Lifestyle Prescription for Diabetes and Prediabetes introduces readers to a 5C lifestyle program that guides them in treating not the symptoms but the cause. All things taken into account, this book provides a thorough and well-rounded approach to managing diabetes that encourages long-term success through sustainable lifestyle modifications.

