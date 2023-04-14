Dr Sameer Bhati, Director, Star Imaging has been appointed as a Member of FCI's consultative committee

New Delhi [India], April 14 (/PNN): The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, the Government of India has appointed a Public Health Expert, Dr Sameer Bhati as a 'Member of the Consultative Committee' in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for NCT of Delhi. These members are appointed by the Ministry with a view to protecting the interests of the producers as well as the consumers and to advise the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on various matters relating to procurement, Storage & distribution of Foodgrains.

"With his new appointment to the Food Corporation of India, Dr Sameer Bhati is now on a mission to contribute his expertise and work collaboratively towards improving food security and strengthening the nation's public distribution system" an official release said.

Dr Bhati, who is a keen supporter of Preventive Health Campaign, is constantly working to create awareness on Preventive Health through Mass Media. His initiative Star Healthy India Mission has orgzed more than 150 Health & Wellness Sessions last year in different parts of India promoting Holistic Health, encouraging focus on self-care through "Early Screening & Early Treatment" and making the Healthcare accessible & affordable for all. His efforts were duly recognized and appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh, Governor, Uttrakhand & Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister, Uttrakhand at the Medical Camps orgzed for pilgrims at tough mountainous terrains of Kedarnath & Badrinath Dham.

Dr Bhati, who is a performance-driven entrepreneur & a leader with a vision to build a healthier and well-nourished India, has previously contributed a lot for the Healthcare System and has been honoured with awards like Global Inspirational Award, National Health Excellence Award, Ananya Samman, Bharat Gaurav Award, Six Sigma Healthcare Leadership Award among many more.

In addition, Dr Sameer Bhati has also worked as a Member of Covid Care Committee and has not just made extensive efforts in Covid testing, but has also played a vital role in Promoting Universal Acceptance to Covid Vaccines & expedited National Covid Vaccination Programme. Credit of Validation of India's first Covid testing kit developed by IIT Delhi also goes to him and later on South Korean testing kits also validated by him. During the Pandemic, he has worked with targeted plans to support Covid patients, their families and sufferers for which he has also been felicitated as Corona Warrior by many orgzations including Delhi Police, Indian Medical Association, and Delhi Medical Association & South DMC.

Under his able supervision, his company Star Imaging has provided Covid Care Training to curb the shortage of Healthcare workers & prepare skilled Healthcare Workforce to support Delhi Police in its Mission 10,000 Corona Warriors.

Dr Bhati, who has been admired for his achievements in the Healthcare Industry, is also known as an inspirational orator and a TEDx speaker. To make everyone aware of lifestyle diseases and preventive healthcare, he also published many research papers in international journals.

