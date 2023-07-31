Dr. Sanjay N, A Platinum Elite Invisalign Provider, Helps Patients Tackle Dental Issues With Invisible Braces

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 31: Over time, people across India have started realizing the importance of dental health. Healthy teeth are a sign of robust oral health and prevent people from encountering a plethora of complications. However, patients often shy away from wearing braces to straighten their teeth. Conventional braces are often perceived to be unattractive, spoiling the look of one’s face.

To tackle this problem, Dr Sanjay N (BDS, MDS) provides his patients with invisible braces. The co-founder of LV Dental Square, Dr Sanjay practices as an orthodontist in Bangalore. Along with training Post Graduate dental aspirants for over a decade, the reputed orthodontist has ten national and four international publications to his credit.

With invisible braces (also known as Invisalign), Dr Sanjay resolves the insecurity issue arising due to the use of conventional wire or bracket braces. These modern braces are used to tackle conditions like crowded teeth, widely-spaced teeth, overbites, crooked teeth, and more. The doctor also specializes in Damon Braces, Ceramic Braces, and Lingual Braces, leading his patients to healthy and aesthetic teeth.

Dr Sanjay is known for his gentle approach that instantly makes his patients comfortable and encourages them to cooperate with him – something that is essential in getting invisible braces. His dedication and passion for his work have made the orthodontist a Platinum Elite Invisalign Provider.

Being a Platinum Elite Invisalign Provider is a feat not many healthcare professionals can achieve. It is a prestigious status attained by a select few orthodontists in the world as proof of the highest level of expertise and quality of their treatments. Earning this status proved Dr. Sanjay’s commitment to excellence and dedication to providing modern solutions while enhancing the overall patient experience.

Owing to an illustrious journey and his contribution to the healthcare sector, Dr. Sanjay was awarded the Best Orthodontist in Bangalore at the Healthcare Awards 2016 and the Best Orthodontist and Invisalign Provider in Bangalore in 2022. At the moment, he is associated with over 80 private dental clinics across Bangalore.

Dr Sanjay believes that innovation is critical in the healthcare sector as it makes people’s lives easier. He says, “Living in the age of digitization, we should never hesitate from taking a leap that leads us toward innovation. Inventions like invisible braces have resolved self-esteem issues in thousands of patients, helping them care for their teeth without being too conscious of how they look. As a community of healthcare professionals, the best we can do is embrace these changes and help our patients lead better lives!”

To learn more about Dr Sanjay N and his offerings, visit LV Dental Square’s official website here: https://lvdentalsquare.com/

