Dr Vedant's Clinic welcomes New Technology and Innovations

New Delhi [India], May 26: Delivering excellence with every treatment, Dr Vedant Ghuse's dermatology clinic is a renowned centre that is established to offer excellent treatments and solutions. The endeavour to deliver the best continues as Dr Vedant- a leading dermatologist skin specialist introduces state-of-the-art technology to the clinic that includes PicoFocus Nd:YAG Laser, MNRF (Microneedling Radiofrequency device) and Biomodal Radiofrequency and Electrocautery. The addition has helped Dr Vedant take a step ahead towards providing solutions through dermatology augmented by technology.

Dr Vedant's clinic is located at one of the esteemed hospitals in Chembur, Mumbai, Rane Hospital. The sheer dedication to providing effective solutions enables Dr Vedant Ghuse- an MD in dermatology to become a part of the renowned hospital's 35 years of legacy of giving the gift of health and wellness to its patients.

Dr Vedant has always been committed to learning and adapting to new innovations. His constant efforts of staying abreast with the latest advances in dermatology have led to the inauguration of top-notch equipment making the treatments he offers more effective. The PicoFocus Nd:YAG Laser specializes in laser toning, skin rejuvenation, carbon peel/Hollywood peel, birthmarks, tattoos, pigmentary disorders etc. The MNRF (Microneedling Radiofrequency device) is built to treat acne scars, traumatic scars, anti-ageing wrinkles, and fine lines and is also used for vampire facials. Furthermore, the Biomodal Radiofrequency and Electrocautery machine is used for surgical excisions and skin surgeries.

The three new pieces of equipment are the added arsenal to Dr Vedant's clinic that allows him to offer holistic treatment and care. The laser treatments improve the efficacy of topical treatments giving the patients the results they need. However, using such equipment requires the experience and knowledge of its functions, patient application, and the physics of laser to treat a condition constructively. Being one of the best dermatologist in Chembur, Ghatkopar and Tilak Nagar area, Dr Vedant Ghuse ensures to study, practice and perform treatments, to never compromise on quality and to give the desired results.

"At our clinic, we thrive on patient satisfaction and to achieve that we wish to get better at what we have to offer. From laser treatment for face to treating severe conditions, the equipment allows us to provide the best treatments and results that the client has been looking for. Their satisfaction and happy smiles motivate us to perform better," says Dr Vedant Ghuse, Owner of Dr Vedant's Clinic.

What sets Dr Vedant Ghuse apart is that he goes beyond the approach of aesthetics and cosmetology. He focuses on a scientific and clinical approach to provide treatments that are backed by science and results that are backed by experience to treat a host of skin and hair conditions.

