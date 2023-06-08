Dr Vinod K Verma was Honored with Economic Times Inspiring Leaders Award 2023 for Remarkable Policy Advocacy Contributions

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], June 8: In a grand ceremony held at Timber Trail Terrance, Dr Vinod K Verma, Group Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Head, Regulatory Affairs at Hindalco, Aditya Birla Group, was honored with the prestigious Economic Times Inspiring Leaders Award 2023. The event, graced by esteemed dignitaries, recognized luminaries from various fields for their outstanding achievements.

Dr Verma, a renowned professional with a corporate career spanning over 32 years, received the award from the hands of Bandaru Dattatreya, the Governor of Haryana. His remarkable contributions in the field of Policy Advocacy earned him this distinguished accolade.

Expressing his delight and pride, Dr Vinod K Verma stated, "I am delighted to receive the prestigious Economic Times Inspiring Leaders Award 2023. Also, I feel proud to receive the Economic Times Inspiring Leaders Award 2023 from the Honorable Governor of Haryana."

Dr Verma's expertise extends beyond his corporate responsibilities. As a certified trainer, management teacher, and human resource director, he possesses strong networking and interpersonal skills. His certifications in Corporate Directorship, Consulting Skills, Social Responsibility, and Business Consultancy further reflect his commitment to professional growth and excellence.

With wide-ranging responsibilities in multiple fields, Dr Verma has established a consistent track record of thought leadership and success. His contributions in ethical and value-based corporate strategy, policy advocacy, corporate affairs, thought leadership, regulatory affairs, and business development have garnered national and international recognition.

His accomplishments include receiving esteemed awards such as the London Parliament Excellence Award, the Diplomatic Global Citizen Award for Excellence in Community Networking, and the Philip Kotler Award - India Achiever Corporate Affairs Specialist. Dr Verma's dedication and innovative approach have also earned him honors such as the Dr. Kalam Memorial Ignited Mind Award and the Bharat Gaurav Honor for Diplomatic Relations and Leadership.

Furthermore, he has been acknowledged for his exceptional contributions within the non-ferrous industry, as exemplified by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Gaurav Award for Excellence in Diplomatic Networking and Leadership.

As Dr Vinod K Verma continues to make significant strides in his professional journey, his visionary leadership and commitment to excellence inspire generations to reach new heights.

