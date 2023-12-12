Dr Vivek Bindra is making India Skill Ready by Launching a Free MBA Program

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 12: India's progress towards becoming a global economic powerhouse depends on having a skilled workforce and allowing its demographic dividend to thrive. Many young graduates in India seek employment opportunities after completing their studies but often lack the necessary skills. According to the latest Wheebox report, 50% of graduates still need to be employed due to skill deficiencies. The India Skill Report 2023 indicates that 50.3% of the population is employable while over 25 crore students in India struggle to find jobs, with one out of two facing unemployment due to a lack of skills.

Dr. Vivek Bindra is taking significant steps to skill the youth.

In pursuit of his vision to make India skill-ready and contribute to the journey towards a 5 Trillion Economy, motivational speaker and business coach Dr Vivek Bindra is all ready to launch his highly anticipated program - 10-day MBA. He strongly believes that everyone deserves a quality education and as a way of giving back to the nation, he's offering a free MBA course for young people.

Dr Bindra's initiative to offer a free 10-day MBA program for young individuals is a commendable step towards addressing the skill gap hindering India's progress. This program aims to provide a comprehensive guide that focuses on the key principles of a traditional MBA program such as learning about topics such as Market Research & Product Development, Personality Development and Communication Skills, Strategy, and more. With the growing demand for skilled professionals in the job market, this program could bridge education and employment.

The 10-day MBA program is open to individuals of all age groups and first batch will commence on December 18, 2023. It's the perfect course, covering all the important topics under one roof. But it's not just about learning - there are extra perks too! Students get access to a Course Manual, can track their progress with daily assessments, and even interact and share their learnings with fellow students on the Discussion Board. Moreover, this course not only provides benefits but also offers a scoreboard to check your MBA rank across India. Also, there's a community board where students can connect with their peers and the icing on the cake, participants receive a Certificate of Achievement and Participation at the end of the program.

Day-wise Study Plan in 10-Day MBA Program:

In this 10-day MBA program, different topics will be covered each day.

* The first day will focus on "How to Start a Startup," covering aspects such as office setup, customer profiling, and business technology.

* The second day of the discussion will revolve around "Market Research and Product Development," explaining market research and customer behavior.

* The third day will delve into topics related to "Strategy," including leadership, scoreboard strategy, and issue-based strategy.

* The fourth day's topic is "Marketing," where concepts like guerrilla marketing, creative marketing, and social trust marketing will be explored.

* On the fifth day, attention will shift to "Personality Development and Communication Skills," emphasizing the skills needed to advance business and how to leverage them.

* The sixth day will be dedicated to "Sales," discussing sales strategies.

* Moving to the seventh day, the topic is "Human Resources," covering aspects of managing company employees.

* The eighth day will focus on "Productivity Multiplier," offering insights into the business strategies of several prominent business experts.

* The ninth day will cover "Business Operations and Expansion," exploring topics like the franchise model, distribution network, and geographical expansion.

* The tenth and final day will center around "Execution Frameworks."

Through this 10-day MBA program, Dr. Vivek Bindra aims to share crucial insights about various business aspects with participants, allowing them to share their own business experiences with others. These shared experiences are expected to serve as valuable milestones in the business journeys of the participants.

