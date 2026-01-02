‘Draupathi 2’, a Pan-India Historical Film, Clears Censor with U/A Certificate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2: Draupathi 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Tamil film Draupathi (2020), has officially cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate, marking a major milestone ahead of its pan-India theatrical release.

Directed by Mohan G Kshatriyan, Draupathi 2 follows the remarkable success of Draupathi (Part 1), which made history as Tamil cinema's first crowd-funded film. Produced on a modest budget, the film went on to collect nearly 25 times its production cost, earning recognition as one of the most profitable and successful films in Tamil cinema.

Mohan G Kshatriyan has carved a distinct identity in Tamil cinema for his strong ideologies of filmmaking, earning him a reputation as a people's director. His films consistently voice the realities, cultural roots, and social fabric of South India, bringing grounded and impactful narratives to mainstream cinema.

Leading the film is Richard Rishi, who plays the role of the Chief Warrior and trusted military commander of Hoysala emperor Veera Ballala III. Draupathi 2 marks the third collaboration between Richard Rishi and Mohan G Kshatriyan, a combination that has previously earned the actor significant recognition and accolades, with the director playing a pivotal role in shaping his career through powerful, performance-driven roles.

Set in the 14th century, Draupathi 2 is inspired by historical events from the reign of the Hoysala Empire and explores the political and military conflicts between South Indian kingdoms and the Delhi Sultanate during medieval India.

Malavika Indhuchoodan plays Draupathi Devi, the Princess of the Hoysala Empire, adding emotional depth and regal strength to the narrative. Natraj Subramanian portrays Emperor Veera Ballala III, the King of the Hoysala Empire, while Chirag Jani essays the role of Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq, depicted as a powerful and authoritative ruler of the Delhi Sultanate.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring veteran actor Y. G. Mahendran in a pivotal role. Divi Vadthya, the Telugu cinema sensation, makes her Tamil cinema debut with this film, while Deviyani Sharma, a prominent face from Bollywood, plays a key role in the period drama. Acclaimed actors Vela Ramamoorthy, Nadodigal Bharani, and Saravana Subbiah are also part of the film, further strengthening its ensemble.

The film's music is composed by Ghibran, the acclaimed composer behind massive pan-India successes such as Saaho and Vishwaroopam 2, adding scale and emotional depth to the historical spectacle.

Draupathi 2 is produced by Chola Chakravarthi under the banner of Nethaji Productions, in association with Mohan G Kshatriyan's own production house, GM Film Corporation. With grand visuals, large-scale battle sequences, period detailing, and a historically rooted narrative, the film aims to bring a powerful chapter of Indian history to audiences across the country.

With its U/A certification, Draupathi 2 is positioned as a pan-India historical action drama appealing to audiences across regions and languages. Further announcements regarding the five-language release date and nationwide promotional activities will be made shortly.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.