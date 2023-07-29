Dream Aawas by Group Karamchand- A Legacy of Ethics and Innovation —Redefining Affordable Luxury Living

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: Group Karamchand, a globally renowned conglomerate with a rich tradition of ethics and excellence, is leaving an indelible mark globally as it enters its fourth decade of successful operations. With diversified ventures in Real Estate, Consumer Products, Lab-Created Gems, Luxury Design, Nanotechnologies, and PE and PIPE Investments, the group has consistently upheld its commitment to putting customers first.

In keeping with their dedication to quality and design-centric philosophies, the group intended to test the viability of a 2BHK affordable luxury apartment complex in Nagpur. The project had to bereasonably priced, luxurious, and feature rich. VivekChaturvedi, Director KaramchandRealtech Private Limited reiterates, “We are thrilled that CREDAI recognised our efforts and that Dream Aawas won the best project award in its category.

The 192 luxury apartments at Dream Aawas in Nagpur’s Shankarpur, ChinchbhavanExtention, Wardha Road, each have three sides of ventilation. Over 125 happy families who have discovered their ideal homes are a thriving community that attests to the project’s success. The “Good Energy and Vibes” that residents feel here are a result of the building’s meticulous design, high construction standards, and useful, simple-to-use services. Every residence in the development faces either East or West in accordance with Vastu principles. The project has already received Occupancy Certificate. Only a very few apartments are available before the project get sold out completely.

The development includes a solar-powered clubhouse with practical amenities including fully furnished guest rooms, a multipurpose community hall, an indoor gym, party grounds, outdoor cricket and badminton courts, and many others. The three-layer security system included in the project gave inhabitants security and peace of mind. The project places a high priority on safety, and the design of the structure took earthquakes into account.

Group Karamchand holds large land parcels in the prime areas of Nagpur, especially on Wardha road and Outer ring road and intend to launch multiple high quality, sustainable and value driven projects in the near future.

Their mission is to create sustainable value for stakeholders and the community at large through empathy, compassion, transparency, honesty, and integrity.

