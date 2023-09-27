Dreame Unveils DreameBot D9 Max - The Ultimate Home Cleaning Innovation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 27: Dreame, a leader in home cleaning, is launching one of its top-notch products in India: Dreambot D9 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner.

This cutting-edge cleaning marvel is set to revolutionize how you maintain your homes with its exceptional features and unmatched performance.

This innovative cleaning device will be launching on 1st October 2023 and will be available for online purchase starting at just Rs. 29999, exclusively on Amazon, giving you the opportunity to be among the first to experience the future of home cleaning.

The DreameBot D9 Max’s Nidec brushless motor and streamlined air duct design provide a remarkable 4,000Pa of suction power, effortlessly picking up hair and dirt from every nook and cranny in your home. It uses LiDAR technology to rapidly generate an editable map of your home and plan the most efficient cleaning paths. Thanks to its 5,200mAh battery, the DreameBot D9 Max can clean up to 250 square meters on a single charge. It also offers the versatility of both vacuuming and mopping in a single device. Its 270ml built-in water tank keeps the mop pad moistened to your specifications, with three adjustable levels of water flow for customized floor cleaning.

The device comes with an app that allows users to segment rooms, set no-go zones, schedule cleaning sessions, and customize various cleaning parameters, including cleaning modes, patterns, and suction power. It puts complete control over your cleaning routine right at your fingertips.

Dreame is dedicated to providing advanced and user-friendly solutions that simplify the lives of homeowners. The DreameBot D9 Max is a testament to their commitment to innovation and quality, offering a seamless cleaning experience for every household.

Don't miss out on the chance to experience the future of home cleaning. For more information about the DreameBot D9 Max and to stay updated on its release, please visit global.dreametech.com or follow us on social media.

Indian social media:

Instagram - www.instagram.com/dreame_india

Facebook - www.facebook.com/people/Dreame-India/61550866361818

Dreame Technology, established in 2017, is an innovative company with the vision to "enhance the living quality of global users' It specializes in the R&D of smart home appliances to make intelligent and healthy lifestyles easily accessible to global consumers. Today, Dreame is a major global company with a presence in around 100 markets around the world. With a 50% year-on-year increase in sales base, Dreame has become a world-leading manufacturer of intelligent electronics products for home and consumer use.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor