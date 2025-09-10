Driving Change: Dawki's Velocitti and Gravitti Bring Smart, Clean Mobility to India

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Dawki Mobility, an emerging manufacturer in India's electric three-wheeler sector, yesterday announced the introduction of two new brands under its product line: Velocitti, an electric passenger vehicle available in two variants - Velocitti Mini (₹3.29 lakh ex-showroom) and Velocitti Max (₹3.39 lakh ex-showroom) - and Gravitti, an electric cargo loader (₹3.69 lakh ex-showroom). With this launch, the company positions itself as a contributor to India's growing shift toward sustainable mobility solutions.

The Velocitti brand has been designed for passenger transport in urban and peri-urban contexts, offering efficient commuting and accessibility. The Mini variant is configured to serve compact urban routes, while the Max variant accommodates greater passenger demand with larger dimensions and enhanced comfort. Considering10.24 kWh battery pack, featuring a single-speed gearbox delivering peak torque of 75 N.m, and typical on-road driving range of up to 193 kilometres per charge which is the longest in the industry. Safety systems such as regenerative braking and hill-climb assistance are integrated to support performance on varied road conditions.

Gravitti, the newly introduced cargo loader, extends Dawki Mobility's presence into the commercial transport segment. Priced at ₹3.69 lakh (ex-showroom), it has been developed to meet the requirements of businesses engaged in intra-city deliveries, small-scale logistics, and e-commerce distribution. With a gross vehicle weight of 1,100 kilograms and a spacious cargo volume of 170 cubic feet, the model combines payload capacity with operational efficiency. Similar to the passenger variants, Gravitti incorporates telematics, GPS tracking, and a regenerative power unit to support fleet operators and drivers in maximizing uptime and monitoring performance.

Dawki's new electric range spans the Gravitti Loader and three Velocitti passenger variants Mini, Mid, and Max each engineered for specific mobility needs. The Gravitti Loader carries a 10.24 kWh battery delivering an ARAI-certified 193 km range, a gross vehicle weight of 1,100 kg, 32% gradability, four-hour charging, and a five-year/120,000 km warranty. The Velocitti Mini also features a 10.24 kWh battery and 193 km range, configured as a five-seater with 35% gradability, four-hour charging, and a five-year/125,000 km warranty. Stepping up, the Velocitti Mid uses an 11.7 kWh battery for a 250 km range, with 35% gradability, 4.5-hour charging, and the same five-year/125,000 km coverage. At the top end, the Velocitti Max offers a 14.7 kWh battery with a 300 km range, 38% gradability, 5.5-hour charging, and a five-year/125,000 km warranty. Across all models, Dawki ensures a consistent top speed of 52 km/hr and integrates its Dawki Health telematics unit for real-time monitoring and diagnostics.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Singh, Founder of Dawki Mobility, said: "The introduction of Velocitti and Gravitti reflects our vision of designing vehicles that are both practical and sustainable. India's transport sector is at an inflection point, and there is an urgent need for solutions that balance affordability, performance, and environmental responsibility. With these models, we want to give both drivers and businesses reliable tools to participate in the country's shift toward cleaner mobility. We are equally proud that these vehicles are completely Made in India, furthering the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The broader context of this announcement reflects the momentum within India's electric three-wheeler market. Rising fuel prices, favourable policy incentives, and increasing demand for sustainable transport have driven rapid adoption of EVs in both passenger and cargo categories. Industry data indicates that electric three-wheelers now account for a growing share of registrations nationwide, signalling structural change in last-mile mobility. Dawki Mobility's introduction of Velocitti and Gravitti is aligned with this wider transition, contributing to a competitive domestic ecosystem of EV manufacturers.

Availability of the new models will follow a phased rollout beginning in 2025, with details on dealership and service networks to be shared in the months ahead. Customers will also have access to the Dawki Health App, a digital tool designed to provide real-time updates on battery status, performance metrics, and vehicle health. Building on the launch of Velocitti and Gravitti, Dawki has also confirmed development of its next product line, including an electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) and a compact electric car both aimed at bringing advanced technology, affordability, and sustainability to India's mobility sector.

https://youtu.be/AbIqnoJw0NY

About Dawki Mobility

Dawki Mobility, founded in 2024 and headquartered in Pune, India, is an electric three-wheeler manufacturer focused on sustainable passenger and cargo transport. The company's mission is to design and build innovative, reliable, and eco-friendly mobility solutions that address today's needs while preparing for tomorrow's demands. Its product portfolio includes Velocitti, a passenger EV with multiple variants, and Gravitti, a cargo loader built for logistics and delivery operations. Backed by over 15 years of proven expertise in design and manufacturing through its parent entity 3D Magic, Dawki Mobility combines local engineering strength with forward-looking product development. Inspired by the clarity of the Dawki River, the brand symbolizes transparency, sustainability, and future-oriented design. With production commencing in 2025, Dawki Mobility is expanding its presence with plans to enter 100 cities over the next two years. Through this growth, the company aims to contribute meaningfully to India's transition toward cleaner and more efficient last-mile mobility.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor