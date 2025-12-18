Dubai Unveils a Spectacular Sporting Fiesta as the 7th Roll Ball World Cup Is Officially Inaugurated

PNN

Dubai [UAE], December 18: The global Roll Ball fraternity witnessed a spectacular beginning as the 7th Roll Ball World Cup 2025 was inaugurated in grand style at the iconic Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club, set against the vibrant skyline of one of the world's most dynamic cities. With a warm Arabian welcome "Ahlan wa sahlan" Dubai set the stage for a celebration of speed, skill, unity and sporting excellence.

The opening ceremony unfolded with elegance and energy, welcoming esteemed international dignitaries, global Roll Ball leaders, and teams from across continents. Among the distinguished guests present were Mr. Abdulmajed Almutairi, Managing Director of the Saudi Arabian Extreme Sports Federation, Mr. Yahya Alameer, its Technical Director, and renowned actress, producer and television host Ms. Tarina Patel, adding glamour to the global sporting spectacle.

The highlight of the evening was the presence of the Chief Guest, Dr. Majid Sultan bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club one of the UAE's most successful multi-sport institutions whose leadership and support elevated the prestige of the event.

As national flags fluttered with pride, participating teams marched in during the ceremonial parade, symbolizing unity beyond borders. The solemn rendition of the United Arab Emirates National Anthem brought the arena to attention, followed by an inspiring oath-taking ceremony led by team captains, pledging fair play, integrity, and respect for the sport values that define Roll Ball at the world stage.

The felicitation ceremony reflected the sport's growing international stature. Dr. S.S. Roy, Director, International Roll Ball Federation (IRBF), felicitated the Chief Guest, while Mr. Manoj Yadav, Director, IRBF, honoured Mr. Abdulmajed Almutairi. Dr. Senthil K Nathan, CEO, IRBF, felicitated Mr. Yahya Alameer. In a moment that drew warm applause, Mr. Tapan Acharya, President, Roll Ball Federation of India, felicitated Ms. Tarina Patel, acknowledging her presence and encouragement toward global sports promotion.

A key pillar of Roll Ball's international growth, Tapan Acharya also stood tall in his role as Asian Continent Coordinator, underscoring Asia's expanding influence in the sport. His leadership and consistent contribution to Roll Ball's development were evident as continent coordinators from America, Africa and Asia, along with country federations including India, Iran, Kenya, Pakistan, France, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina and the Philippines, were honoured on stage.

The audience was further captivated by a vibrant cultural presentation of Al-Ayyala, the traditional Emirati folk dance recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage. The rhythmic movements, chants and symbolism of unity beautifully reflected the spirit of the World Cup strength through togetherness.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Senthil K Nathan introduced Roll Ball's journey and global rise, highlighting how visionary administrators, federations and leaders including Tapan Acharya, President of the Roll Ball Federation of India have played a defining role in transforming the sport into a world-class competitive platform.

The ceremony reached its crescendo when Dr. Majid Sultan bin Sulaiman officially declared the 7th Roll Ball World Cup 2025 open, igniting cheers across the arena. As the spotlight shifted back to the court, anticipation peaked for the opening clash Kenya vs Poland (Men's) signaling the start of fierce competition and unforgettable moments ahead.

With visionary leadership from global federations and dedicated contributors like Mr. Tapan Acharya, the 7th Roll Ball World Cup promises not just thrilling matches, but a celebration of unity, discipline, and the unstoppable rise of Roll Ball on the world stage. Dubai has set the stage and the world is ready to roll.

