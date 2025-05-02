Duck BSC Builds the World’s Biggest Meme Duck — A Crypto Spectacle Ready to Sail from Dubai

New Delhi [India], May 2: The meme coin space is about to go global—literally. Duck BSC, a community-driven token launched on BNB Chain, is building a giant 60-foot duck that is currently getting built. Once completed, the duck will sail through Dubai Marina and begin a world tour, spreading awareness of Web3 and celebrating the power of community-driven crypto movements.

The idea took off after Binance founder CZ replied to a viral post featuring a massive duck, commenting:

“First time I've seen a #Binance duck, lol.”

That lighthearted reply caught fire in the crypto world and inspired a passionate community to launch Duck BSC—a meme coin born from the moment and fueled by the energy of builders and believers in crypto culture. Since then, the project has gained momentum with a strong dev team and an enthusiastic following.

“We're expecting big marketing before the duck sails from Dubai,” said WeMan, a Duck BSC community member. “The excitement is growing, and this is just the start of something huge.”

More than just a meme, Duck BSC is planning a global campaign with community events, NFT drops, and a live-tracked journey of the duck visiting international ports—turning crypto into a real-world movement.

Duck BSC Contract Address:

0xE215f9575e2fAFff8D0D3F9C6866ac656bD25BD9

Project Highlights:

Launched on BNB Chain

60ft Duck Currently Getting Built

Will Sail in Dubai Marina and Begin Global Tour

World Tour: Coastal Events, NFT Airdrops & IRL Activations

Inspired by CZ's Comment, Driven by the Duck BSC Community

“Some surprises are getting cooked… stay tuned.”

With its launch from Dubai approaching, Duck BSC is proving that meme coins can inspire real-world energy—and make waves beyond the blockchain.

Follow the duck : [@DuckyBSC] on X

Official site : www.duckybsc.com (Insert actual URL if different)

Buy & HODL : 0xE215f9575e2fAFff8D0D3F9C6866ac656bD25BD9 Disclaimer:Trading cryptocurrencies carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor