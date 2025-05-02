Duck BSC Builds the World’s Biggest Meme Duck — A Crypto Spectacle Ready to Sail from Dubai
New Delhi [India], May 2: The meme coin space is about to go global—literally. Duck BSC, a community-driven token ...
- Launched on BNB Chain
- 60ft Duck Currently Getting Built
- Will Sail in Dubai Marina and Begin Global Tour
- World Tour: Coastal Events, NFT Airdrops & IRL Activations
- Inspired by CZ's Comment, Driven by the Duck BSC Community
- “Some surprises are getting cooked… stay tuned.”
Buy & HODL : 0xE215f9575e2fAFff8D0D3F9C6866ac656bD25BD9
