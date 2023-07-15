DuDigital Global and Meydan Freezone Revolutionize Dubai Company Setup for Indian Entrepreneurs

PNN

Dubai [UAE], July 15: DuDigital Global, a global leader in administrative and citizen services, and Meydan Freezone, the award-winning, 100% digital free zone in Dubai, are pleased to announce their exclusive partnership aimed at spotlighting Meydan Free Zone's company set up opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs and businesses.

This partnership aims to strengthen economic ties between India and the UAE, foster mutually beneficial relationships, and encourage Indian entrepreneurs to explore the possibilities of establishing their businesses.

Commenting on the partnership, Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone, stated, "We are confident that our partnership with DuDigital Global will significantly enhance the visibility of Meydan Freezone among Indian entrepreneurs and businesses. We believe that the unique advantages offered by Meydan Freezone will appeal to Indian businesses seeking strategic growth opportunities.”

Meydan Freezone, conveniently located in the heart of Dubai, has established itself as the world's go-to partner and premier destination for global companies seeking growth and expansion in the region. With its world-class infrastructure, business-friendly regulations, and strategic location, it offers an ideal ecosystem for businesses across diverse sectors. The Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model integrates logistics, finance, regulatory, and marketplace infrastructures with several key services, including company setup, guaranteed bank account, visas and residency, customs codes, import and export services, e-commerce, and digital payment gateways.

"We are delighted to partner with Meydan Freezone to promote their exceptional company setup opportunities in India," said Shivaz Rai, Director of DuDigital Global. "Our objective is to create awareness among Indian entrepreneurs about the immense advantages of establishing their businesses at Meydan Freezone in Dubai.”

As part of the collaboration, DuDigital will develop tailored marketing campaigns, leveraging various channels, including digital platforms, targeted advertising, and industry-specific events, to promote the benefits of setting up a company at Meydan Freezone. These campaigns will highlight tax incentives, business-friendly regulations, access to global markets, and the robust infrastructure that they are offering to Indian entrepreneurs.

DuDigital Global, renowned for its administrative services, specializes in assisting client governments and businesses with visa processing, passport services, and identity management solutions. Through this exclusive partnership, it will utilize its vast network and deep understanding of the Indian market to raise awareness about Freezone's exceptional business setup opportunities.

Both companies are enthusiastic about the potential of this partnership. By combining their expertise, market knowledge, and resources, they aim to facilitate and streamline the company setup process for Indian businesses looking to leverage exceptional opportunities.

DuDigital Global is a global leader in administrative and citizen services, providing comprehensive solutions to client governments and businesses worldwide. With a specialization in visa processing, passport services, identity management and immigration services DuDigital Global offers efficient and reliable services. For more information, please visit www.dudigitalglobal.com

Meydan Freezone is a prestigious business hub in Dubai, offering a world-class ecosystem for businesses across various sectors. Strategically located in the heart of Dubai, Meydan Freezone provides exceptional business setup opportunities, including tax incentives, business-friendly regulations, and access to global markets. Besides licensing and visas, the Free Zone also encompasses a broader community that aids everyday living. For more information, please visit www.meydanfz.in

