Dumas Art Project inaugurated its tenth edition

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 19: Dumas Art Project, the Public Art Festival supported by Yuj Arts Foundation, commenced its tenth edition on 18th September 2024. This year’s theme, ‘Transcending Boundaries,’ inspires artists to create innovative artworks and sculptures that reflect their vision, imagination, and artistic talents. Ms. Shalini Agarwal, IAS, Honourable Municipal Commissioner, Surat Municipal Corporation inaugurated the festival. The ceremony commenced with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony and unveiling of the ‘Kala Car’. It was followed by a mesmerizing live sand art show titled ‘Sands of Time’ by Sarvam Patel at the Magdalla Plaza.

Over 200 art installations, sculptures, paintings, and photographs are displayed at the festival. The installations are by the students from JJ School of Arts, M.S. University Vadodara, Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Chitrakala Parishath and Sarvajanik School of Fine Arts and JD Institute of Fashion Technology. The Kala Car has been created in collaboration with the award-winning artist and Guinness world record holder Mital Sojitra. Transforming the walls of the basement at VR Surat into an art gallery, The Basement Art Project displays the works of artists from Pintura Art. Over the next month VR Surat will transform into a hub of artistic celebration, with installations, fine art, photography, exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, young artists competition and an artisanal bazaar.

This edition of the Dumas Art Project is driven by a series of significant collaborations, each contributing to the festival's broader vision. A key partnership is with UNESCO New Delhi, in the areas of STEM, education, and culture. Highlights include a photo exhibition based on UNESCO's publication “A Braided River: The Universe of Indian Women in Science,” a digital showcase titled Interwoven Legacies: Synergies between World Heritage and Living Heritage in India and a curated display of UNESCO's efforts to safeguard and promote living heritage of Langa musicians and handicraft artisan of Rajasthan.

An international collaboration with the New York based Arts for the Future Festival, powered by the United Nations Civil Society Conference, further amplifies our reach among the global audience. Both festivals share a commitment to creating an inclusive ecosystem for artists and creative practitioners, making this partnership a natural extension of Dumas Art Project.

“Since its inception in 2013, the Dumas Art Project has paved the way for our journey into hosting exceptional Public Art Festivals across India, creating vibrant spaces for expression and cultural exchange. We are deeply grateful for the incredible support and engagement we have received leading to our phenomenal growth with each festival, as we have expanded our influence in India and internationally.

Over the past decade, we have extended the scope of our Public Art Festivals to act as catalysts for cultural preservation through strategic partnerships with organizations like UNESCO and the New York based Arts for the Future Festival which is powered by the United Nations Civil Society Conference. Our initiatives, such as the Artist Mentorship Program, provide emerging talent with opportunities to learn from established professionals. It is with great pride that we unveil this milestone 10th edition of the Dumas Art project, and I look forward to continuing to build new partnerships and initiatives which will enrich both the students and the community,” said Sumi Gupta, curator of the Dumas Art Project.

“The world's-built heritage, natural heritage and living heritage are deeply interconnected. Recognizing this interdependence is central to ensuring that heritage safeguarding efforts not only preserve the physical aspects of World Heritage sites but also sustain the living practices of communities handed down through generations that give these sites their deeper meaning and significance. The digital exhibition ‘Interwoven Legacies' by UNESCO explores the interplay between 8 World Heritage sites in India and their associated living heritage expressions. It is presented alongside a curated display of efforts to safeguard the Langa musicians and handicraft artisans of Rajasthan,” said Tim Curtis, Director and Representative UNESCO New Delhi South Asia Regional Office.

The festival is a dynamic convergence of diverse artistic expressions, talents, and projects. From Kadambari Misra’s powerful “Iconic Women Project” that highlights the unsung female icons of history through photography and storytelling to a retrospective of works by Gita Hudson. “Gujarat in Focus” displays compelling photographs of the city taken by both seasoned photographers and emerging talents. The Young Artists programme provides students with the opportunity to explore and express themselves through various artistic mediums.

This year, the Public Art Festivals have partnered with Art Reach, an NGO that works with artists to enrich the lives of vulnerable children, youth and women from marginalised communities in India, empowering participants through creativity and offering holistic learning experiences in the visual arts. For the Dumas Art Project, Artreach will collaborate with a local artist and community, conducting workshops with children to explore the experience of participating in a public arts festival, while learning new art making skills and ways of storytelling.

A panel discussion on the Role of Art in Urban Transformation will bring together artists and experts to explore how art can redefine the urban landscape. A special art therapy session by prodigy artists from Moksha Foundation will demonstrate the power of expressing emotions through art.

Other attractions include workshops on block printing, papier-mâché, pottery, fragrance making and mirror mosaic. The Art Bazaar will offer a curated market for local artisans to engage with their audience, accompanied by live music. Folk performances and handicraft displays by Rajasthani artists in collaboration with UNESCO & Rajasthan Tourism will offer a rich cross-cultural experience. With their deep love for the outdoors and strong artistic inclination, Surat residents will find plenty to enjoy.

Student artists participating in the Dumas Art Project 2024 will have the chance to be guided by renowned creators through the Public Art Festival’s Artist Mentorship Program. Initiated in 2023, the program selects three student artists from each of six Public Art Festivals every year. These young artists will receive mentorship from esteemed creators, such as British contemporary artist Piers Bourke, artist and co-founder of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale Bose Krishnamachari, writer Ina Puri, Director of India Art Fair Jaya Asokan, ace heritage photographer Amit Pasricha, textile designer Sunita Shanker, contemporary artist Murali Cheeroth and art practitioner and pedagogue, Bhrigu Sharma.

Collaborations with Filmshoppe, Park Inn, Arts for the Future Festival, Swachh Bharat Sarwekshan, Lotus Bottle Art, and NOS have been pivotal in driving the growth and success of this edition.

Surat has always been a city that celebrates creativity, with its residents enthusiastically engaging in diverse forms of artistic expression. This is evident in the festival’s remarkable success, attracting over 3.17 million visitors since its inception.

Dumas Art Project, established in 2013, is a vibrant showcase of the diverse artistic expressions of Gujarat. It is supported by The Yuj Arts Foundation and is also part of VR Surat's Connecting Communities© initiative that aims to encourage civic pride, strengthen the local economy, and enhance the city's national and international image.

About VR Surat:

VR Surat is Virtuous Retail South Asia’s flagship destination and is a first-of-its-kind, community-oriented integrated lifestyle destination. Spread over 615,000 sq. ft., the centre has established itself as Surat’s only destination that offers a curated mix of local and global programmes in the fields of retail, food, music, art, culture and entertainment. Over the years, VR Surat has emerged as a platform for cultural festivals, public-private partnerships and cross-border collaborations that encourage civic pride and enhance the city’s brand image.

Reflecting Surat's vibrant cultural heritage, the centre integrates art, architecture, and unique programming. VR Surat is home to over 100 domestic and international brands, including Zara, Birkenstock, Calvin Klein, Under Armour, Shoppers Stop, Bath & Body Works, Mango, M&S and MAC.

Committed to the local community and environment, VR Surat also significantly contributes to the local economy and employment. With ongoing asset enhancement initiatives, it continues to diversify its brand mix, ensuring a vibrant calendar of events and community spaces for recreation and dining.

For more information, please visit www.vrsurat.com and @vrsurat on Instagram or call Manan Doshi at 8080719191

About Public Art Festivals:

Established in 2013, the Public Art Festivals are a not-for-profit initiative supported by the Yuj Arts Foundation. Over the past 11 years, the Public Art Festivals have enriched the cultural calendars of several Indian cities. In each edition, partnerships with renowned institutions and eminent artists enable a dynamic art festival rooted in the ethos of the host city.

Since 2013 the Public Art Festivals in collaboration with Virtuous Retail South Asia (VRSA) have hosted 23 art festivals in the cities of Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nagpur, Punjab, and Surat.

Visit Dumas Art Project on Instagram at vrsuratdap and follow #ANewDawn for the latest updates.

