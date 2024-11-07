Duravit's Bento Starck Box - elegant serenity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: Arranged like a Japanese lunchbox: with the new Duravit Bento Starck Box bathroom series, Duravit and designer Philippe Starck are making an extraordinary design statement to meet the most exacting architectural demands. Inspiration is drawn from the traditional Japanese bento boxes that are subdivided into several internal compartments by separators. "The Bento Starck Box collection is the start of an elegant serenity," said Starck, describing the washbasins and bathtubs of the series. With intelligently divided wet and dry areas, the clean, clearly structured washing areas and bathtubs open up countless options for personal design.

Bento Starck Box is a part of Duravit Artisan Lines. The Artisan Lines feature outstanding and iconic design products with a manufacturing character that Duravit develops with renowned international designers. The design and manufacture of the Artisan Lines require an extraordinary level of knowledge, craftsmanship, and precision.

Ample space for good order

The spacious Bento Starck Box washbasins offer practical, convenient and ample storage areas. All personal care products and accessories can be placed within easy reach. The new series, consisting of a washbasin, toilet sets, and bathtub, features a new, clear-cut design and is perfectly matched to different variants and dimensions of the bathroom furniture and faucets of the White Tulip by Philippe Starck series.

Innovative materials

The Bento Starck Box single washbasins are made from DuraCeram®, and the double washbasins from DuroCast UltraResist. As such, Duravit impressively demonstrates how a range of different materials can be used to produce unconventional designs.

As a material, DuraCeram® enables above-counter basins with an extremely thin rim thickness to be created that are robust and extremely easy to care for. The highly effective, antibacterial ceramic HygieneGlaze ensures an optimum level of hygiene. Baked into the basin, the glaze kills around 90 percent of pathogens within just six hours, and approximately 99.9 percent after 24 hours. In addition to the toilets, all ceramic washbasins in the Bento Starck Box series are also exclusively available with HygieneGlaze for the first time. Duravit offers a lifetime guarantee for all ceramics.

Variety at the washing area

Alongside the 650 mm-wide washbasin, the Bento Starck Box collection comprises above-counter basins in a range of sizes, all available in White and White Satin Matt: round variants with a diameter of 460 mm, and rectangular versions with a width of 550 mm as individual basins or, for two faucets, in widths of 1140 mm and 1340 mm - made from DuroCast UltraResist. The faucet is mounted inside the inner basin on all models, avoiding unnecessary wet surfaces.

Bathtub with integrated overflow for a spa-like experience

The freestanding acrylic infinity bathtub, sized 1800 x 900 mm, is ideal for a spa-like experience in your home bathroom. With ample depth and sufficient space for two people, it invites bathers to immerse themselves blissfully in water. A gently rounded head rest completes the wellness experience. A tapered water channel prevents a build-up of water and can be used as a storage area for accessories. This is an additional practical feature when it comes to cleaning because the water or individual drops stay within the washbasin when the faucet is turned on. The bathtub is supplied to the customer fully preassembled with leg frame and drain, meaning that no additional accessories are required.

Matching toilet sets

Bento Starck Box toilet sets are available that are harmonized with the design of the ceramic and bathtubs, including a compact model with a projection of just 480 mm and the HygieneFlush version with a projection of 570 mm. The range also includes a floor-standing, close-coupled toilet and matching bidets. The integrated push buttons on the seat with the gentle, silent lowering mechanism mean that it can be easily removed and cleaned.

About Duravit India

Duravit India is a growing subsidiary of Duravit AG. With a strong heritage of over 200 years and presence in 130 countries, Duravit is well-known for working with world famous architects and designers. Duravit has already made an impact in India as a premium bathroom brand with presence in a leading luxury hotels and premium residential apartments. Duravit products are on display in more than 120 partners showrooms across India.

Duravit products include sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower trays, wellness systems, shower-toilets, faucets and accessories as well as installation systems. Duravit India has already earned a recognized status, with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 certifications. The Indian production site is a state-of-the-art plant with a workforce of more than 350 people in aggregate.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor