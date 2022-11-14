During This No Shave November, Improve Your Beard Game with Denver Natural Beard Oil

November 14: The onset of winter also brings the month of “hairness.” We are talking about No Shave November, which is a time when men are encouraged to skip their usual grooming routines and let their facial hair grow wild.

A little background here: No Shave November is a month-long journey where men forgo shaving and grooming to increase cancer awareness and discussion about cancer. It means embracing the hair that is lost by many cancer patients during their treatment with chemo and allowing this hair to grow wild and free.

It is in the beard

While you may not adhere to your regular beard grooming routine this month. However, neglecting your beard also raises the possibility that it may develop unevenly and, in certain areas, become unmanageable. It is one more reason for you to start using beard oil right now.

Denver Natural Beard Oil to the rescue

With the release of two new beard oils, Denver, India’s most beloved and prominent men’s fragrance brand from Vanesa Care Pvt Ltd., is making No Shave November more efficient for those who wish to be a part of:

Denver Natural Beard Oil Smooth with the Power of Tea Tree Oil

Denver Natural Beard Oil Growth is packed with the benefits of thyme oil.

What’s Inside and how they benefit

Denver Natural Beard Oil is infused with the goodness of natural essential oils such as olive oil, almond oil, thyme oil, tea tree oil, and jojoba oil. Thanks to its unique blend of natural essential oils, Denver Natural Beard Oil is 100% natural and free from chemicals such as parabens, sulphates, and SLES/SLS.

Tea tree oil has a mild cleansing effect on the skin of the beard, opening pores that have been clogged with dirt. It eliminates ingrown hair follicles and treats pore irritation, both of which are obstacles to developing a full, healthy beard. Meanwhile, the Vitamin E in thyme oil helps the beard grow and look healthy. Jojoba oil, which is rich in vitamins and minerals, also contributes to the product’s efficacy by preventing hair breakage and soothing itchy beards.

Why You Should Use Denver Natural Beard Oils

Beard oil may be more frequently required during this month of no shaving or beard trimming. Excellent beard oil serves as a styling agent and maintains a pleasant aroma while softening whiskers, making them much simpler to manage, nourishing the skin, and reducing irritation. It will make you seem less like a hobo and more like a hipster throughout the uncomfortable phases of facial hair growth by making those wispy chin hairs look thicker.

Denver Natural Beard Oil has natural oils that work in tandem with the oils to provide long-lasting moisture. It may be used to smooth down flyaway hair strands.

How to Use Denver Natural Beard Oil

Rub your hands together to distribute the beard oil, and then apply four or five drops to your palm.

Make a rubbing motion with your hands and fingers across the hair on each of your cheeks. Then, move on to covering your moustache and chin with your hands as you massage them down your front face.

Run your fingers back over your moustache. Distribute the beard oil by combing it through your beard.

Use the comb in the direction your hair is growing, as well as perpendicular to it.

