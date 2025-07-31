Dylect Doubles Down on Talent: Plans 100% Workforce Expansion to Power Next Phase of Growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 31: Dylect, one of India's fastest-growing lifestyle electronics brands, has announced plans to double its workforce TO 60 employees over the next 12 months. This move comes on the heels of a successful debut year, during which the company recorded $4 million (₹33 crore) in revenue and built a solid market presence in the automotive utility segment.

To support its next phase of expansion, Dylect is strengthening its people strategy with a sharp focus on hiring across key verticals including product innovation, digital marketing, customer experience, design, and supply chain. The company plans to onboard 25%of new hires from premier tech and MBA institutions and will also invest in two internal training academies as part of its larger Learning and Development (L&D) roadmap.

"While great products get you noticed, it's people who build lasting brands," said Anuj Bhatia, Founder, Dylect. "Our next phase of growth demands entrepreneurial drive, ownership, and speed. That's why we're investing in top talent to scale innovation, lead new categories, and deliver world-class consumer experiences."

Building on its success in the automotive electronics category, where it holds a 12% market share in the car pressure washer segment on Amazon India, Dylect is now set to launch an advanced smart dashcam series, with a target of 10% market share in the category by FY2026. At the same time, it is entering the home and kitchen appliance market with thoughtfully engineered products like coffee makers, juicers, and electric grills. In this new vertical, Dylect aims to capture a 8-10% market share by 2027

With over 100,000 units sold in its first year and consistent recognition through the Amazon's Choice tag and #2 bestseller rank, Dylect has built a strong reputation for performance, design, and value. The expansion into new verticals will be matched with a culture-building effort to make Dylect not just a tech-forward brand, but an employer of choice for India's next generation of innovators.

"Our hiring philosophy is simple we want people who are execution-focused, impact-driven, and ready to take ownership," added Bhatia. "As we scale across categories, we're building a team that thrives on innovation, speed, and a shared commitment to redefining consumer experiences."

About Dylect

Dylect is a modern lifestyle electronics brand that fuses smart technology with minimalist design to create purposeful products across automotive and home categories. Built on the pillars of innovation, quality, and reliable after-sales service, Dylect continues to grow rapidly across digital platforms. The brand's vision is to redefine everyday living by delivering utility-first products that are both functional and stylish.

