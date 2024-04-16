Dynamic Duo Sisters Make Literary Mark: Padmasree Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy Applauds Young Authors' Debut Books

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16: A remarkable moment unfolded at the Radisson Blu, Banjara Hills, as the dynamic duo sisters, Roopali Kiron Yadugiri and Deepshika Yadugiri, celebrated the culmination of their literary dreams with the simultaneous launch of their debut books, "Athiti Devo Bhava" and "Youngblood Athena." The prestigious event saw esteemed guests, including Padma Shri Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, founder chairman and board member of CYIENT group, gracing the occasion.

Dr. Reddy lauded the synchronized debut of sister authors, Roopali Kiron Yadugiri and Deepshika Yadugiri for their debut literary work. He commended the sisters' unity, warmth, and camaraderie, attributing their success to exemplary upbringing by Dr. Kiron and his wife. He praises Roopali's insightful depiction of the hospitality industry and Deepshika's intricate narrative weaving around the Greek mythological character Athena. Recognizing their leadership and unique storytelling, Dr. Reddy encourages readers to explore their captivating works, highlighting the rarity of two sisters launching distinct books simultaneously. Reflecting on timeless values portrayed in their narratives, he extends best wishes for their flourishing future, emphasizing the enduring impact of their literary contributions.

In "Athiti Devo Bhava," Roopali Kiron Yadugiri eloquently pays homage to the hospitality industry, weaving personal anecdotes and professional insights to celebrate its essence of warmth and empathy. Her book serves as a beacon for those seeking to understand the profound impact of hospitality in today's world.

On the other hand, Deepshika Yadugiri's "Youngblood Athena" offers a compelling guide to personal growth and resilience, drawing inspiration from the legendary Greek mythological character Athena. Through her book, Deepshika empowers readers to navigate life's challenges with courage and wisdom, embodying the spirit of the revered goddess.

Reflecting on their respective journeys, Roopali and Deepshika expressed their excitement about sharing their literary creations with readers worldwide. Their diverse backgrounds and experiences have enabled them to offer unique perspectives, enriching the literary landscape.

Roopali Kiron Yadugiri, an Executive Director of Suchirindia Resorts, has been recognized for her commitment to excellence and social responsibility, receiving accolades such as the "Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2023" and the "Young Women Entrepreneur Award."

Meanwhile, Deepshika Yadugiri, a second-generation entrepreneur at Suchirindia Infrastructure, brings a wealth of leadership experience and international exposure, complemented by her academic achievements and contributions to publications.

Copies of "Athiti Devo Bhava" and "Youngblood Athena" are now available on Amazon, Amazon Kindle, Flipkart, and walnutpublications.com, catering to readers in the USA, UK, and India.

