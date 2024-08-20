E-commerce Industry Witnesses a 30-40 per cent Jump in Sales with WhatsApp Marketing; Thanks to Hello24.ai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: In an era where digital engagement has become the cornerstone of business success, the e-commerce industry is witnessing a remarkable transformation. Recent data reveals that businesses employing WhatsApp marketing strategies have experienced a significant 30 to 40% increase in sales, with Hello24.ai emerging as a driving force behind this growth.

The Power of WhatsApp Marketing

WhatsApp, with its widespread global reach and user-friendly interface, has become an indispensable tool for e-commerce businesses globally looking to connect with customers in a more personalized and direct manner. The platform's capabilities extend beyond simple messaging, enabling businesses to send targeted promotions, offer personalized customer support, and streamline the purchase processall of which contribute to higher engagement and conversion rates.

Hello24.ai: The Catalyst for E-commerce Success

Hello24.ai, a leading SaaS platform, is spearheading the e-commerce marketing revolution with its WhatsApp-focused solutions. They empower brands to unlock WhatsApp's potential through innovative tools like bulk messaging, abandoned cary recovery, automated re-order reminders, and targeted campaigns. This automation ensures consistent customer communication, keeping brands top-of-mind and driving repeat purchases.

Additionally, Hello24.ai seamlessly integrates with popular platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce, allowing customers to browse products, ask questions, and even buy directly within WhatsApp - a game-changer for mobile-focused consumers and a key contributor to the platform's success in boosting sales.

Some Real World Examples

Several e-commerce brands have reported impressive results since adopting Hello24.ai's solutions.

* A renowned cooking oil brand doubled its D2C segment sales by integrating WhatsApp marketing with targeted product messaging. This strategic approach to segment-specific outreach led to an immediate spike in orders, demonstrating the effectiveness of personalized communication.

* Meanwhile, in the Fashion domain, a premium leather bag business achieved a staggering 350% Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) by utilizing hyper-personalized marketing messages and automating orders through Hello24.ai's WhatsApp shop feature. This innovative use of WhatsApp not only maximized ad efficiency but also streamlined the shopping experience for customers.

* In the Health sector, an FSSAI-registered high-quality supplements brand in India saw a significant 550 Basis Points (BPS) increase in repeat customers. By implementing automated re-order campaigns via Hello24.ai on WhatsApp, the brand successfully cultivated customer loyalty, leading to sustained growth.

Looking Ahead 2024

As the e-commerce landscape evolves, WhatsApp's role as a marketing tool is solidifying. Digital Marketing experts predict it will become a standard strategy, with hello24.ai at the forefront. Their platform empowers businesses to leverage WhatsApp's hyper-personalized and convenient communication, driving the impressive sales growth we're already seeing (30-40% increase) and shaping the future of e-commerce.

To learn more about Hello24.ai and its impact on the e-commerce industry, visit www.Hello24.ai now.

