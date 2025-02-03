e-Shram Portal: 30.58 crore unorganised workers registered by far

New Delhi [India], February 3 : About 30.58 crore unorganised workers have registered on e-Shram portal as of January 28, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

During the last year, the e-Shram portal recorded over 1.23 crore registration with an average of 33.7 thousand registrations per day, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched eShram portal (eshram.gov.in) on August 26, 2021 for creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar.

e-Shram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

The e-Shram facilitates to provide welfare cover to the unorganised workers through its following key features:

E-Shram has been integrated with National Career Service (NCS) Portal. An unorganised worker can register on NCS using his/ her Universal Account Number (UAN) and search for suitable job opportunities. An option/ link has also been provided to registrants' on e-Shram portal to seamlessly register on NCS.

E-Shram is integrated with Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM). PM-SYM is a pension scheme for unorganised workers who are aged between 18-40 years. It provides a monthly pension of Rs. 3000/- after attaining the age of 60 years. Using UAN any unorganised worker can easily enrol under PM-SYM. In the scheme 50 percent of the contribution is borne by the Government of India and the rest is being contributed by the worker.

Provision has been added in e-Shram to capture family details of migrant workers.

Provision has been added in e-Shram to share construction workers' data with States/ Union Territories to facilitate their registration in respective Building and other Construction Workers (BoCW) boards.

To provide skill enhancement and apprenticeship opportunities to unorganised worker, e-Shram has been integrated with Skill India Digital portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

E-Shram is also integrated with myScheme portal. myScheme is a National Platform that aims to offer one-stop search and discovery of the Government schemes. It provides an innovative, technology based solution to discover scheme information based upon the eligibility of the citizen.

In keeping with the vision of the Budget Announcement recently on developing e-Shram as a One-Stop-Solution for unorganised workers to have access to various social security schemes, Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram- "One-Stop-Solution" on October 21, 2024.

e-Shram- "One-Stop-Solution" entails integration of different social security/ welfare schemes at single portal i.e., e-Shram. This enables unorganised workers registered on e-Shram to access social security schemes and see benefits availed by them so far, through e-Shram.

So far, 12 schemes of different Central Ministries/Departments have already been integrated/ mapped with the e-Shram including Pradhan Mantri Surakhsa Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Prime Minister Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi), PM Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U), PM Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

To enhance the accessibility of the e-Shram portal, the Ministry of Labour and Employment launched multilingual functionality on the e-Shram portal on January 2025, using the Bhashini platform. This enhancement now allows workers to interact with e-Shram portal in 22 Indian languages, improving accessibility and promoting inclusivity for all.

