Earn commission by doing Mobile Recharge from Google Pay

Google Pay is currently offering users opportunity to earn money. But there are a few things to keep in mind when making money. First let's understand how Google Pay monetizes. In India, transactions through UPI increased tremendously a few years ago. Companies get their commission if money is exchanged through UPI and that is why companies provide this service to customers for free.

When you recharge using Google Pay, the company receives a commission from the network provider in return. For example, if you recharge any of Jio number using Google Pay, Jio will pay a commission to Google Pay. Now Google Pay is giving shoppers the option to do business. This means that if shopkeepers recharge people's mobiles using Google Pay, a portion of the commission will be paid to them as well. The Google Pay market is already huge. According to the report, Google Pay accounts for 40% of the UPI market. This means that 40% of the daily UPI transactions are done through Google Pay. The actual Google Pay is a broker app that works just like a broker. Its entire profit depends on the commission. If you take on Google Pay business, you may even get a share of the commission.