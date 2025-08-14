EaseMyTrip delivers strong Q1 FY26 growth led by hotels & packages, robust international operations

New Delhi [India], August 14 : EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel tech platforms, reported sustained financial performance.

In a filing on the Stock Exchanges the company stated that for Q1 FY26, Gross Booking Revenue was Rs 2,065.8 Cr, Revenue from Operations was Rs 113.8 Cr, and the EBITDA was INR 6.9 Cr.

According to the filing, focused non-air segment strategies fuelled strong growth in the vertical. In Q1 FY26, hotel and holiday bookings grew by 81.2% year-on-year, rising from 1.8 Lac to 3.3 Lac room nights - averaging 3,637 room nights booked daily.

The trains, buses, and others segment recorded a 41.4% year-on-year growth, with bookings increasing from 3.1 Lac to 4.3 Lac.

EaseMyTrip's international expansion action plans continued to deliver strong results, with its Dubai operations maintaining an impressive growth trajectory and reinforcing the brand's presence in high potential international markets.

In Q1 FY26, Dubai operations recorded GBR of Rs 318.1 Cr. compared to Rs 126.7 Cr. in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, representing a year-on-year increase

of 151.0%.

According to the filing, this commendable performance reflects the continued traction in international travel and operational scale-up.

Commenting on the results, Nishant Pitti, Founder & Chairman, EaseMyTrip said, "For Q1 FY26, EaseMyTrip began the year with a steady performance, recording a Gross Booking Revenue of Rs 2,065.8 Cr, driven by strong momentum in the Hotels & Packages segment, which grew 81.2% year-on-year from 1.8 lakh to 3.3 lakh room nights, averaging 3,637 room nights booked daily. Additionally, an average of 24,230 flight segments were booked daily. Our Dubai operations also posted an outstanding performance, with Gross Booking Revenue rising 151% from Rs 126.7 Cr to Rs 318.1 Cr."

"Despite the global headwinds in the travel industry, these performances reflect the strength of our diversified portfolio, our destination-focused strategies, and our capacity to stay ahead of changing traveller needs in both leisure and business segments. From a homegrown startup to one of India's leading travel-tech platforms, we are proud to represent our nation on the global stage. We continue to focus on growing our domestic & international presence, strengthening alliances, and building enduring value for our customers and stakeholders," Nishant Pitti further added.

According to the filing on the exchanges, during the quarter, EaseMyTrip entered into key strategic alliances, including a partnership with neo-bank OneBanc. Through this collaboration, the company's corporate travel solution EMTDesk is integrated into OneBanc's AI-powered payroll and expense platform to deliver a more seamless and enhanced corporate travel experience for businesses.

As part of its long-term diversification strategy, Chairman and Founder Nishant Pitti has launched EaseMyTrip 2.0, a strategic initiative aimed at nurturing India's next wave of scalable startups. The program will invest in high-potential ventures across core and adjacent sectors, including wellness, spiritual tourism, luxury travel, intercity mobility, insurance, and travel-linked financial products. Unlike traditional investment models, the company will acquire up to 49% equity while allowing founders to retain full

operational control to empower entrepreneurs to scale by leveraging the company's robust digital infrastructure, extensive marketing reach, and a customer base of over 3 crore users.

The filing noted, in Q1FY26, EaseMyTrip also celebrated its 17 years of dominance in the OTA space with a milestone sale event, offering attractive discounts across flights, hotels, buses, cabs, and holiday packages, along with exclusive vouchers from leading retail partners.

On the marketing front, the company rolled out the 'Easy Summer Sale' campaign to reinforce the company's positioning as a value-driven platform for peak-season travel.

The filing states, strengthening its social impact under the EaseMyTrip Foundation, the company extended support to Neha Kortikar, a promising rifle shooter from Goa. The sponsorship covered advanced coaching, professional grade equipment, and participation in competitive events, empowering her pursuit of sporting excellence. This initiative reflects EaseMyTrip's continued commitment to nurture young female athletes and contribution to the growth of India's sporting talent pool.

The filing states that, EaseMyTrip has built a strong presence across 10 countries, serving a premium user base of over 3 Cr. and a network of 72,000+ registered travel agents. With a team of 1,700+ employees, the company boasts an impressive 94% repeat transaction rate, partnerships with 400+ domestic and international airlines, and access to 2.9 million+ hotel listings worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor