EaseMyTrip launches 'EMT Invest' to fuel growth-ready and profitable businesses across high-potential sectors

New Delhi [India], June 9 : EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's leading online travel tech platforms, has announced the launch of EMT Invest, a strategic investment arm aimed at accelerating the growth of founder-led, profitable businesses across diverse high-growth sectors.

With this initiative, EaseMyTrip seeks to partner with ventures that are ready to scale and are looking for capital, digital ecosystem leverage, and strategic brand support, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Designed as more than just a funding mechanism, EMT Invest will focus on companies that have a proven track record of profitability with a minimum Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 5 crore or more.

These businesses should demonstrate strong unit economics, operate on scalable business models, and be actively led by promoters who retain full operational control.

EMT Invest is particularly suited for ventures that are poised for expansion and require growth capital to scale over the next three to five years, the statement noted.

Through EMT Invest, EaseMyTrip will typically acquire a strategic minority stake (up to 49 per cent), ensuring that promoters retain full control and autonomy.

The partnership model allows businesses to scale rapidly by tapping into EMT's robust digital infrastructure, brand capital, and a user base of over 3 crore customers.

Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip, said, "With EMT Invest, we are expanding our ecosystem to support ambitious, growth-oriented businesses in reaching their full potential. This initiative reflects our belief in strategic collaborationwhere capital meets capability and vision. Our aim is to empower founders to scale efficiently while maintaining their entrepreneurial independence. EMT Invest is about building lasting value and enabling the next generation of business leaders to achieve transformative success."

The key benefits for investee companies include a capital infusion to drive expansion and innovation and seamless access to EaseMyTrip's robust technology and marketing infrastructure.

"EMT Invest ensures zero operational interference, allowing founders to retain full control while benefiting from strategic brand-building, distribution, and go-to-market support to accelerate their growth journey," the statement added.

"EaseMyTrip emphasizes that the objective of EMT Invest is to unlock long-term value, ultimately preparing partner companies for significant milestones such as IPOs or secondary exits," it said.

Interested companies are encouraged to initiate discussions by submitting the last two years of audited financials, cash flow statements, cap table, and a 3-5 year business plan, it added.

