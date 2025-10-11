EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti recognised as 'The Most Admired Personality To Look Out For In 2025' by The Enterprise World

New Delhi [India], October 11 : In a significant recognition of visionary leadership, Nishant Pitti, Founder, Chairman and MD of EaseMyTrip, has been recognised as 'The Most Admired Personality To Look Out For In 2025' by The Enterprise World. The award honours his exceptional leadership as well as his meaningful impact on the travel-tech industry.

Since founding EaseMyTrip over 17 years ago, Nishant Pitti has transformed a bootstrapped startup into one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms. Under his leadership, the company has consistently prioritised innovation, customer-centricity, and operational excellence, making travel seamless, personalised, and accessible to millions of travellers globally.

Pitti's leadership has also focused on democratising travel, making it inclusive and widely accessible. His forward-looking approach has helped EaseMyTrip remain at the forefront in a dynamic and competitive travel industry, with a strong financial position, being cash-rich, debt-free, and profitable since its inception. He has been instrumental in launching EMT 2.0, a strategic initiative that positioned the company as a comprehensive travel and lifestyle ecosystem.

Commenting on the recognition, Nishant Pitti, Founder, Chairman and MD of EaseMyTrip, said, "Being recognised as The Most Admired Personality to Look Out For in 2025 is an incredible honour and a moment of reflection on the journey undertaken over the past 17 years.

From starting a bootstrapped venture to building one of India's leading travel-tech platforms, my focus has always been on pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and challenging conventions. This recognition motivates me to continue shaping the future of travel in India, creating solutions that are not only profitable but also meaningful, accessible, and transformative."

The Most Admired Personality to Look Out For in 2025, presented to Nishant Pitti, reinforces EaseMyTrip's position as a leader in the travel-tech space, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering unparalleled travel experiences.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor