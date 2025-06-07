EasyMyTrip launches 'EMT Invest' to back profitable businesses to scale

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Online travel platform EaseMyTrip has launched 'EMT Invest' to partner with profitable, founder-led businesses that are ready to scale.

In a statement, the company said that it is looking to partner with businesses that report a minimum profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 5 crore, have strong unit economics and scalable models, and operate in any high-growth sector.

A key criterion is that these businesses must be promoter-led with full operational control and a clear need for growth capital over the next three to five years.

To initiate the engagement, EMT Invest has invited interested companies to share their last two years of audited financials, cash flow statement, cap table, and a detailed 3-5 year business plan.

EMT Invest's typical investment model involves acquiring a strategic minority stake of up to 49 percent, ensuring that promoters retain full control.

"Our goal is to create long-term value and prepare the company for significant milestones such as IPOs or secondary exits," the company said.

Investment structure and terms will be finalised during the second phase based on mutual understanding and regulatory compliance, according to the statement.

Earlier on June 1, Founder and Chairman of the company Nishant Pitti said EaseMyTrip 2.0 story will be about growth in India's next big businesses.

Taking to his social media handle X, EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman posted that the company is "looking for founders who need working capital to grow and where the popular travel platform can take up to 49 per cent equity."

The equity stake in such companies will come with a clear objective of helping scale using EaseMyTrip's 3+ crore customer base, brand trust, and digital infrastructure, Pitti said.

EaseMyTrip says it is India's fastest-growing and the only profitable Online Travel aggregator, which is 100 per cent bootstrapped and listed on NSE and BSE.

EaseMyTrip commenced its operations in 2008 by focusing on the B2B2C (business to business to customer) distribution channel and providing travel agents access to its website to book domestic travel airline tickets in order to cater to the offline travel market in India.

Subsequently, by leveraging its B2B2C channel, the company commenced operations in the B2C (business to customer) distribution channel in 2011 by primarily focusing on the growing Indian middle class population's travel requirements.

It later commenced operations in the B2E (business to enterprise) distribution channel in 2013 with the aim of providing end-to-end travel solutions to corporates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor