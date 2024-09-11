Eat Anytime Launches Two New Healthy Snacking Products: Date Laddoos and Protein Balls

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Eat Anytime, an ETG company, has introduced its newest products, Date Laddoos and Protein Balls, in a move that might completely transform the healthy snacking sector in India. The company intends to offer wholesome, flavorful, and convenient snack options to Indian health-conscious consumers.

There are three tempting flavours available for the new Date Laddoos: Hazelnut, Coconut Orange, and Coffee Cinnamon. Every variation is designed to provide a nuanced experience while maintaining the brand's dedication to wellness and health. These bite-sized, no-added-sugar sweets are loaded with natural ingredients and offer a number of health perks.

Rishit Sanghvi, Founder and Managing Director of Eat Anytime, shared his excitement about the launch: "Healthy snacking doesn't mean compromising on taste. We've carefully selected each ingredient to ensure our customers get the best of both worlds - delicious flavours and nutritional benefits."

The Hazelnut Date Laddoos blend the natural sweetness of dates with the crunch and richness of hazelnuts and chocolate. The Coconut Orange variant offers a tropical twist with its blend of coconut and citrus flavours. For those who enjoy their coffee, the Coffee Cinnamon Date Laddoos offer the ideal ratio of warming cinnamon to fragrant coffee.

Rishit emphasised the versatility of these new products, saying, "Whether you're looking for a quick energy boost, a guilt-free dessert, or a nutritious snack for your children, our Date Laddoos fit the bill perfectly. Its no added sugar and lack of trans fat make them suitable for almost everybody, including those who manage diabetes."

Alongside the Date Laddoos, Eat Anytime has also introduced a range of Protein Balls. These high-protein snacks come in three flavours: Hazelnut Chocolate, Coconut Orange, and Peanut Butter. Each variant is coated in dark chocolate and designed to provide a satisfying protein punch while catering to sweet cravings.

Rishit said, "We've combined the goodness of whey protein with delicious flavours to create a snack that's not just tasty but also supports an active lifestyle."

The launch of these new products is in line with Eat Anytime's purpose to improve overall well-being, provide guilt-free indulgence, and support digestion. The date laddoos and protein balls can contribute to skin and hair health and help build a strong immune system when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Rishit concluded, "We're constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We wanted to create healthy alternatives with these new products."

The Date Laddoos and Protein Balls are now available for purchase, adding to Eat Anytime's growing portfolio of health-focused snack options. As the demand for nutritious, convenient snacks continues to rise in India, Eat Anytime's latest offerings have the potential to leave a big impact on the market.

For more information, please visit: www.eatanytime.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor