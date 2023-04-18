Echelon Edge sponsors Golfers' Guild Tournament 2023

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 18 (/NewsVoir): Echelon Edge Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Golfers' Guild Tournament 2023. The annual tournament is set to take place on April 17, 2023 at Golden Greens, April 19 and 20 at ITC Classic, Gurugram and will feature some of the most skilled golfers from around the country such as TD Arora, Director, SIPL; Rajiv Ghuman - winner of two leagues; Aman Guleria, Arvind Saxena, CMO, NEC Corporation of India and Rajnish Sethi to name a few.

Echelon Edge has been a prominent player in providing IT services and solutions to various industries, including telecom, government, and enterprise domains for a decade. The company focuses on helping businesses run as they reinvent them with software, solutions, and services.

"We are excited to be a sponsor of the Golfers' Guild Tournament 2023. In amateur club golfers, Golfers' Guild is one of the toughest tournaments and provides golf lovers to enjoy the game with a competitive spirit," said Gaurav Gandhi, CEO of Echelon Edge who is a golfer himself. "In this tournament, golfers from all around the nation come to play where Echelon comes as a sponsor and gets the opportunity to showcase the solutions. This is also a great opportunity for us to show our support for the sport of golf and to connect with players and enthusiasts from all over the country. We look forward to working with the Golfers' Guild to make this event a memorable one," he added.

As a sponsor of the event, Echelon Edge will provide support and resources to ensure the tournament is a success. The company is committed to enhancing the player experience and promoting the growth of golfing as a sport.

Recently, Echelon Edge partnered with Alpha Bridge Technologies, an IT product and OEM/ODM company specialising in network switches, to deliver end-to-end IT solutions. And in January this year, it signed an agreement with BSNL for the empanelment as Captive Non-Public Network Provider (CNPNP) for the provision of Captive Non-Public Network Services to the enterprise customers.

The Golfers' Guild is a golfing platform designed for professional golfers to enhance their skills by merging both the physical and digital aspects of the sport. Its primary objective is to orgse strategic golf tournaments that offer an interactive experience for players and viewers alike, featuring live scoreboards, event recaps, and photo galleries.

More details about Echelon Edge at www.echelonedge.com.

