Echelon Edge to showcase innovative technology solutions at National Technology Week 2023

New Delhi [India], May 10 (/NewsVoir): Echelon Edge Pvt. Ltd, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the National Technology Week. The event will take place from May 11th to May 14th, 2023, at Hall Number 4 and 5, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The four-day event is orgzed by the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology to celebrate India's technological achievements and encourage scientific and technological excellence in the country.

As part of the exhibition, Echelon Edge will be showcasing its innovative products and services, and visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and technologies in the industry. The company's team of experts will be available to provide live demos of its solutions and answer any questions that visitors may have. This will provide an excellent opportunity for visitors to gain a deeper understanding of Echelon Edge's products and services and how they can benefit their businesses.

"We are excited to participate in the National Technology Week and showcase our products and services," said Gaurav Gandhi, CEO of Echelon Edge. "Our team has been working hard to develop innovative solutions that can help businesses navigate the challenges of today's digital world. We look forward to sharing our expertise and insights with attendees at the event," he added.

The National Technology Week is an important event in India's technology calendar, and this year's celebration is especially significant as it marks the 25th year of the country's technological achievements. This year's event is expected to be a grand one with the Hon'ble Prime Minister likely to inaugurate it on May 11th, 2023. It will also include an exhibition and conference by 11 Ministries/Departments. The proposed theme of this year's celebration is "School to Startups", which aims to inspire young entrepreneurs and encourage them to pursue scientific and technological excellence.

Echelon Edge's participation in the National Technology Week is a testament to its commitment to promoting technological innovation and excellence in India. The company believes that events like this provide a platform for businesses to showcase their capabilities and learn from each other. Echelon Edge has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technology solutions that cater to the changing needs of various industries, including telecom, government, and enterprise domains, for a decade. Echelon Edge's solutions are designed to help businesses stay ahead of the curve by leveraging the latest technological advancements. It is confident that its participation in the event will help it reach out to a larger audience and hopes to connect with like-minded individuals and businesses who share its passion for technology.

Earlier this year, Echelon Edge joined hands with Alpha Bridge Technologies, a company focused on manufacturing network switches and providing IT products and OEM/ODM services, to offer comprehensive IT solutions. It has also established a partnership with BSNL, whereby it was appointed as a Captive Non-Public Network Provider (CNPNP) to supply Captive Non-Public Network Services to enterprise clients.

