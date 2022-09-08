Eco-Friendly Ganpati Utsav Celebrated in Hongkong with Chocolate idols

September 8: Every year, people buy big Ganesha sculptures and lead in water, leaving polluted water behind. Setting a rare example for society on Ganesh Chaturthi occasion, with the inspiration of daughters Melody and Lovina, the family of Raju Sabnani from Hong Kong brought an eco-friendly Chocolate Ganesha Idols created by using high-quality chocolate. This eco-friendly chocolate Ganesha doesn’t melt and lasts for several days. Melody is the girl who had given Rs.1 Lakh to PM Modi from her pocket money for the ‘Save Ganga Project’ when she was just 9 years old.

This is how they celebrated the Ganpati Poojan in a very healthy & eco-friendly way. They got a Ganesha idol made of White & Dark Chocolate, and after three days of sthapna, they did the visarjan. The Idols were immersed in milk for visarjan. Then the milk was distributed as prasad to all devotees. The brightly coloured chocolate Ganesha looks quite appealing.

Melody Sabnani, NRI from Hong Kong, says festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi create a lot of environmental damage because idols of non-biodegradable materials last for so long in the environment. Lord Ganesha is known as the God of wealth, health, prosperity and goodness, and Our chocolate Lord Ganesha will bring sweetness, good health, and prosperity to the life of the community.

On this day, I encourage all Indians to use edible chocolate Lord Ganesha idols during Poojan & Visarjan instead of the traditional idols because the chemicals, plaster of Paris and non-biodegradable materials in traditional idols leave a destructive trail after they are removed, said Raju Sabnani.

I believe there is a need to spread more & more awareness about using edible idols in Ganpati Poojan to avoid environmental harm added Raju Sabnani.

