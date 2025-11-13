Ecoreco Reports 11% YoY Growth in Standalone Total Income to INR 15 Cr in Q2 FY26

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Eco Recycling Limited (BSE: ECORECO), India's pioneering and leading professional e-waste management company, has published its unaudited financial results for Q2 & H1 FY26. During the period under review, the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 6.18 crore on a total income of Rs 14.48 crore in Q2 FY26. An increase in recycling capacity helped boost operating revenue.

Q2 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights:

* Total Income of ₹ 14.48 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 7.25 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 50.07%

* Net Profit of ₹ 5.60 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 38.67%

* EPS of ₹ 2.97

Q2 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights:

* Total Income of ₹ 14.53 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 7.34 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 50.52%

* Net Profit of ₹ 6.18 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 42.53%

* EPS of ₹ 3.20

H1 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights:

* Total Income of ₹ 28.10 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 16.69 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 59.40%

* Net Profit of ₹ 13.69 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 48.72%

* EPS of ₹ 7.01

H1 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights:

* Total Income of ₹ 26.74 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 15.41 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 57.63%

* Net Profit of ₹ 12.89 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 48.20%

* EPS of ₹ 6.68

Commenting on the performance, Mr B K Soni, Chairman & Managing Director of Eco Recycling Limited, said, "The second quarter of FY26 was an important phase for us, marked by steady growth, stronger operations, and a supportive policy environment. We expanded our total recycling capacity to 31,200 MTPA with the commissioning of a new 6,000 MTPA lithium-ion battery recycling facility at Vasai. What makes this expansion even more satisfying is that it was fully funded through internal accruals, reaffirming our commitment to a debt-free and self-sustaining growth path.

Our focus during the quarter remained on strengthening value-added segments such as refurbishment, IT asset disposition, data destruction, lamp recycling, and precious metal recovery. These areas are seeing rising participation from producers and enterprises under the EPR framework. On the consumer side, our BookMyJunk platformappreciated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister in Mann Ki Baatcontinues to build awareness about responsible collection and recycling.

The environment for organised recyclers is turning highly favourable. The Supreme Court's ruling upholding the Polluter Pays principle has brought much-needed clarity and accountability in environmental enforcement. Alongside this, the government's ₹1,500 Cr incentive scheme under the National Critical Mineral Mission has set the stage for large-scale investment in e-waste and lithium-ion battery recycling. These measures not only validate the importance of our industry but also open up significant growth opportunities for companies like ours that have built strong compliance and processing capabilities over the years.

Looking ahead, we are preparing to commission a mineral recovery facility focused on PCBs, hard drives, and lithium-ion batteries. This will help recover valuable metals such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese for domestic industries, reducing import dependence and contributing to India's self-reliance in critical minerals. With expanding capacity, sound financial management, and increasing policy momentum, we are confident of continuing on our growth path while creating long-term value."

