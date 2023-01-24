Ed-tech startup 88Guru's online classes are becoming increasingly popular

88Guru, offering online education at an affordable fee, is fast becoming popular among students in India. Revolutionizing the existing Indian tutoring industry, this ed-tech startup has crossed 1 lakh downloads within a few months of its launch. This shows that low-cost quality education is a great need of the children of the country today. It has often been seen that despite spending lakhs of rupees for online studies, nowadays children do not get the same benefits as are claimed. Most of the parents have no option but to repent after paying the full fees of the digital platform.

Vinod Gupta, director of 88Guru, explains, "88Guru has been designed keeping in mind all the problems and complaints of students and parents. The biggest convenience in this is that instead of annual package, fees are paid every month. Option is given. For the purpose of making online tuition affordable as well as quality, the initial fee for each subject for students from 5th to 8th has been kept at just Rs 88 per month. There is no mandatory annual package. All these features make '88guru' stand out from the crowd of other edtech startups and a better option.

88Guru ensures world-class education with teachers from renowned schools like Shiv Nadar, DPS, GD Goenka, Amity International and with an average teaching experience of 15 years. Practice papers and worksheets are also given to the students for individual practice. 88Guru' follows the world-class learning methodology of Learn-Practice-Review based on the Singapore Teaching Practice (STP) model. Its teaching methodology is a combination of video-based learning and live doubt classes. Apart from difficult subjects, more than 5000 practice papers are also provided in all other subjects to make studies easier. Apart from this, if any student has any doubt regarding the subject, syllabus or anything else, they can get their doubts cleared by attending the Live Doubt Classes which are conducted every day.

Keeping in mind the linguistic diversity of the country, 88Guru has made its study material available in English and Hindi languages. There are plans to expand it to other languages in the future. To expand the scope of online tuition, '88guru' has also tied up with selected coaching institutes working in the field of education in different states. For the all-round development of the students, quiz competitions are also organized for the school children from time to time.

