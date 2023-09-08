eDAS Wins Best Digital Solutions Provider for NBFC at NBFC Leadership Awards 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 8: eDAS (Eureka Digitisation and Automation Services) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the title of "Best Digital Solutions Provider for NBFC" at the prestigious NBFC Leadership Awards 2023, organized by Krypton Business Media Private Limited.

The NBFC Leadership Awards 2023 serves as a platform to bring together key stakeholders, thought leaders, regulators, entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators who are shaping the NBFC and Fintech sectors to celebrate achievements and share insights on the latest trends and advancements in the NBFC and Fintech landscape.

eDAS is a leading provider of digital solutions, specializing in knowledge management portals, automation solutions, and innovation. The company has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) sector, helping clients streamline collaboration, make informed decisions, and empower their teams with a centralized hub for learning and innovation.

Abhinav Arora, CEO of eDAS & EOSGlobe, shared his thoughts on the company's recent achievement: "We are incredibly honored to receive the 'Best Digital Solutions Provider for NBFC' award at the NBFC Leadership Awards 2023. This recognition validates our commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions that empower our clients in the NBFC sector. We are grateful for the support of our clients, partners, and team members, and we will continue to push the boundaries of digitization and automation to help businesses adapt and thrive in the digital era."

For more information about eDAS and its award-winning digital solutions, visit https://edas.tech/.

