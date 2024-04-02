edZeb Opens Its First Offline Center of Excellence in Connaught Place, New Delhi

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], April 2: edZeb, a pioneer in the field of online education for accounting and finance programs, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first offline Center of Excellence, strategically located in the heart of Connaught Place in New Delhi. This marks a significant milestone for edZeb as it expands its presence beyond the digital realm to provide a unique and immersive educational experience for learners.

The inauguration ceremony was auspiciously carried out on 8th March 2024 and was attended by prominent figures in the education sector, government officials, and distinguished guests. The event was successful in showcasing the innovative approach of edZeb in bridging the gap between online and offline learning environments, creating a dynamic space for knowledge exchange and skill development.

The new offline center by edZeb has been carefully designed to foster a collaborative and enriching educational atmosphere. It features cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art facilities, and a team of experienced educators dedicated to empowering learners. The center will cater to a diverse range in the Finance and Accounting Sectors such as ACCA Course, Investment Banking, CFA Coaching and more, ensuring that students of all ages and backgrounds enhance their skills and knowledge as required by the modern-era corporate world.

The offline center of edZeb stands as a collaborative endeavor, co-founded by four visionary minds, CA Amit Jugia (CEO), CA Akhil Iyer (CLO), CA Vikas Vohra (CFO), and Sidharth Kwatra (CMO), hailing from diverse backgrounds. Each co-founder holds a wealth of experience and a passion for education, collectively driving edZeb's mission to redefine learning experiences in the offline realm. Together, they aim to create an environment that boosts innovation, creativity, and a commitment to excellence in education for learners of all backgrounds. "We are delighted to offer edZeb's unique educational experience right in the heart of Connaught Place," said Amit Jugia - Founder & CEO, edZeb. Our offline Center demonstrates our dedication to offering excellent education that combines the advantages of in-person interaction with the convenience of online learning. We think that this endeavor will have a big impact on the educational system in Accounting and Finance."

From aspiring students to business professionals seeking upskilling opportunities, edZeb aims to cater to the diverse educational needs of the finance and accounts community. In addition to conventional classrooms, the center will house collaborative workspaces, multimedia rooms, and a dedicated innovation hub to encourage creativity and problem-solving skills. Students will have access to industry experts and mentors, who collectively hold 75+ years of experience. They aim to render a supportive learning ecosystem that goes beyond traditional academic boundaries.

edZeb remains dedicated to its mission of empowering individuals through education and looks forward to making a positive impact on the educational landscape in New Delhi.

