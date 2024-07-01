Eicher Motors sales up 10 pc while Ashok Leyland 2 pc down in June 24 (YoY)

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Eicher Motors saw a 10 per cent increase in sales and Ashok Leyland reported a decrease of 2 per cent in sales figures for June 2024.

For June 2024, Eicher Motors' total sales reached 7,424 units compared to June last year which was 6,715.

Eicher Motors, recorded hike in overall sales for the first quarter of the FY 2024-25. The company reported total sales of 19,702 units, a 0.7 per cent increased compared to Q1 of 2023-24 which was 19,571 units.

Despite the marginal decrease on a QoQ basis, Eicher Motors experienced an upswing in sales for June 2024.

This represents an increase from June 2023, when the company sold 6,715 units overall. The rise in monthly sales figures is a positive indicator of Eicher's ability to navigate through market challenges and adapt to changing demand patterns.

The company's improved performance in June suggests a potential rebound, driven by initiatives and a focus on expanding its market reach.

However, the slight decline in overall sales highlights the competitive pressures in the commercial vehicle sector and the impact of economic uncertainties on the industry.

Eicher Motors' performance reflects the broader market dynamics, where fluctuations in demand and supply chain challenges continue to influence sales.

Ashok Leyland Limited reported a mixed performance for June 2024 and Q1 FY 2024-25.

The company's sales for June 2024 stood at 14,940 units, a decrease of 2 per cent compared to June 2023, when it sold 15,221 units.

This slight dip in monthly sales indicates the challenges Ashok Leyland faces in maintaining its market position amid intense competition and economic pressures.

Despite the marginal decline in June, Ashok Leyland showed resilience in its annual performance.

The company's total sales for the Q1 FY 2024-25 reached 43,893 units, marking a 6 per cent increase from the previous year's 41,329 units.

This growth reflects the company's strategic efforts to enhance its product portfolio, expand its market presence, and strengthen its distribution network.

