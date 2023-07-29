Elan Group Welcomes Prominent Brands House of Believe & Costa Coffee to Elevate Gurgaon's Retail Landscape

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 29: Elan Group, a prominent real estate developer known for its exceptional retail and commercial projects proudly announces the addition of two prominent brands, House of Believe (HOB) and Costa Coffee at Elan Town Centre, Gurugram. The young and dynamic House of Believe (HOB) has opened its doors, offering affordable fashion choices for GenZ and Millennials. Simultaneously, coffee enthusiasts can rejoice at Costa Coffee, renowned for its exceptional brews, has also launched its latest outlet at the same location.

House Of Believe's first store in Gurugram spans an expansive 6500 sq. ft. area, providing a welcoming and immersive shopping experience for its customers. The brand is dedicated to empowering the youth, encouraging them to embrace their unique style and use fashion as a catalyst for positive change. At HOB, shoppers can find a complete range of lifestyle assortments, including apparel, footwear, accessories etc., available at the store and cater to all age groups at affordable costs.

"We are excited to have House of Believe onboard with us at Elan Town Centre. House Of Believe caters to a relevant audience of young, urban Indians who are passionate about fashion, music, art, and everything that's trending," shared Prashant Vashisht, Sr. Vice President- Leasing, Elan Group.

Costa Coffee's latest outlet at Elan Town Centre boasts a carpet area of 1557 sq. ft. and can accommodate up to 50 patrons. Coffee lovers can enjoy a wide range of Costa Coffee's signature beverages using their exclusive Mocha Italia blend.

Elan Town Centre is a hub of entertainment and shopping, featuring high-street retail stores, a savoury food court, double-height shops, a state-of-the-art multiplex, multi-level basement parking, an entertainment zone and much more. The Centre’s strategic location on Sohna Road ensures excellent connectivity to numerous residential and commercial developments, making it a preferred destination for the community.

"We are thrilled to welcome both the brands to our already impressive list of brands. Together, they enrich the diverse offerings available to our valued customers," expressed Prashant Vashisht, Sr. Vice President- Leasing, Elan Group.

With the launch of these two exciting outlets, Elan Town Centre continues to solidify its position as a sought-after destination for unique shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences in Gurugram.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Elan Group is one of the finest real estate developers in the country. The group is committed to setting new benchmarks of excellence in the commercial real estate segment. The group’s bespoke offerings are constantly redefining customer experiences with innovative, cutting-edge design, architecture, best-in-class amenities, and much more.

