Electric One to Unveil E1A Series EM005 Pro: A Stellar Product with Fastest Charging Facility(90 MIN) for the First Time in India

New Delhi [India], July 17: Electric One, India's largest EV Super Stores chain and Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, is set to launch its brand new range of E1A Series EM005 Pro, a robust and roadworthy scooter poised to be a game-changer for consumers. This cutting-edge vehicle, which fully charges within 90 minutes, is set to revolutionize the industry. The E1A Series will be available for customers starting September 2024 at an introductory price of Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom). Initially, the new range will be launched in India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, with plans to expand to other markets. This announcement was made by Amit Das, Founder & CEO of Electric One.

The E1A Series EM005 Pro is specifically designed to meet the needs of modern-day commuters seeking a flawless riding experience. These scooters are equipped with a powerful motor (3000 watt peak power) that offers impressive acceleration, allowing riders to reach their destinations swiftly along with 12inch Tyre size for better experience on Indian roads. The series boasts a top speed of (65 kmph) and a maximum range of (120 Kms on single charge* (t&c)). Available in vibrant colors like Militiary Green, Midnight Blue, Charcoal Grey, Bernina Grey and others, these scooters are sure to turn heads on the road.

Speaking about the launch of the E1A Series EM005 Pro, Amit Das remarked, "Since our inception, we have focused on designing high-performance, smart, contemporary, and stylish products that ensure a smooth ride for our commuters. Our products' unmatched performance has earned us recognition as a trusted company with a vast reach. Currently, EMOO5 series have over 100000 happy customers across 20 countries. This new series will be unique due to its 90-minute fast-charging capability, significantly saving commuters' time. The modern aesthetics in terms of style and looks are also a highlight. We plan to launch in September to capitalize on the festive season."

We are excited to launch EMOO5 Pro in Sri Lanka, mentioned Legendary Sri Lankan Cricketer and captain of 1996 World Cup winning team "Arjuna Ranatunga". The series will be instant hit in Sri Lanka due to bold and sharp looks, high speed and fast charging. We are aiming deployment across various sectors like health care and tourism as well to boost electric mobility in Sri Lanka. Arjuna Ranatunga is the JV Partner of Electric One Lanka and plans to expand with some great future plans for clean mobility adoption.

Bale Takhel, Strategic Advisor-Electric One mentioned that it will revolutionise the mobility across various countries we are aiming to expand and will be a boost for clean mobility.

"The fast charging battery comprise of advanced cells and superior BMS along with world class wiring harness to ensure extra safety and performance"

Electric One is "India's Largest EV Super Store Chain", supported by a seasoned founding team from India and Germany. It serves as a platform for the sales and distribution of electric two and three-wheelers. The company collaborates with leading OEM brands and battery suppliers, aiming to provide pocket-friendly mobility solutions and promote a zero-pollution mission. Enhancing customer experience with technology and virtual reality are some of the key future focus areas.

